A parent advocacy group filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Wellesley Public Schools in Massachusetts accusing the district of discriminating against white students and instituting race-based segregation.

In a May 12 letter to the Department of Education’s civil rights office, Parents Defending Education said it lodged its complaint because it “opposes racial discrimination and political indoctrination in America’s schools.”

PDE said Wellesley Public Schools had specifically excluded white students from an hourlong video “healing” event.

The virtual event, which was hosted by the school system’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was described in a March email as providing “a safe space for our Asian/Asian-American and Students of Color, *not* for students who identify only as White.”

The email warned: “If you identify as White, and need help to process recent events, please know I’m here for you as well as your guidance counselors. If you need to know more about why this is not for White students, please ask me!”

The “recent events” the office referenced were the horrifying spate of racist attacks against Asian-Americans, mostly by other people of color in Democrat-run cities.

Democrats and their media lapdogs have disingenuously blamed phantom “white supremacists” for these violent hate crimes, even though videos showed that the majority of the perpetrators were black.

Hi @dabeard. You’re an exec. editor at @NatGeo & you’re an alumn of @washingtonpost, @AP & @BostonGlobe. Why did you identify Patrick Thompson, the man arrested over the stabbing of two elderly Asian women in San Francisco, as white? https://t.co/48g6unafl0 pic.twitter.com/cUuPHHyvNO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2021

This observation is not an anti-black statement, but merely an attempt to stem the false, anti-white narratives that embolden these criminals to continue assaulting Asians.

Shocking surveillance video shows a black man repeatedly punching an Asian man pushing a stroller in a random, unprovoked attack in San Francisco. Sidney Hammond was arrested. He was recently released after getting arrested for burglary. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/2F2qFBLNJX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2021

Think about it: If you hate Asians, why would you stop attacking them if you’re never blamed for the crimes and some other group is always the patsy?

As if hearing an 80-year old man cry out for help after getting knocked to the ground in San Leandro isn’t bad enough… …the suspects are teens as young as 16 and you can hear one laughing loudly. (1/3) #stopaapihate #aapi pic.twitter.com/dZHe5Op9DZ — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 10, 2021

This false narrative — combined with the left’s rabid push to brainwash children with toxic critical race theory — has resulted in the mass demonization of white people.

PDE’s president, Nicole Neily, warned Wellesley Public Schools in the letter that as a public school district that accepts federal funding, it’s not allowed to discriminate against any student on the basis of his race or color.

“As the Department of Education is no doubt aware, segregation on the basis of race raises concerns that Wellesley Public Schools has received federal funds in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which declares that ‘no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,'” she wrote.

WPS Superintendent David Lussier responded to criticism by saying in a March memo that his school held the segregated seminar so “members of historically-marginalized groups can come together in a spirit of mutual support and understanding of shared experiences.”

Lussier admitted that the segregated event could make white students feel ostracized and disenfranchised.

“The goal was to provide a safe space in which students and staff could reflect, share, and be supported by members of our school district,” he wrote. “At the same time, we can also understand the discomfort that some members of our community have shared when learning of a practice that they perceive to be discriminatory.”

However, Lussier and his school’s “diversity director,” Charmie Curry — who also signed the memo — doubled down on their support for the segregated event, claiming it wasn’t discriminatory and was useful to minorities.

“It’s important to note that affinity spaces are not discriminatory,” they wrote. “Hosting affinity spaces is part of a long-term, evidence-based district strategy that amplifies student and faculty voices on various issues, and enhances their sense of belonging.”

Parents Defending Education dismissed their irresponsible rhetoric and refusal to acknowledge the district’s unconstitutional actions.

“Accordingly, we ask that the Department promptly investigate the allegations in this complaint, act swiftly to remedy unlawful policies and practices, and order appropriate relief,” PDE said in its letter.

Today’s toxic left has normalized its own twisted version of racism by mainstreaming the bullying of white people and attacks against Asians (because they’re considered “white-adjacent”).

Sadly, these race wars are just beginning. Why? Democrats control the White House and much of the establishment media, and they don’t care to curb this frightening trend because doing so would undercut their divide-and-conquer ploy to maintain power.

