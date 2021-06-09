A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked Missouri’s latest abortion restriction law that bans the procedure beyond eight weeks of pregnancy.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his son, Stephen “has shown me the inherent beauty and dignity in all life, especially those with special needs,” according to The Associated Press.

“While we’re disappointed in the 8th Circuit’s decision, their decision does provide an avenue for this case to be heard by the Supreme Court, and we plan to seek review in the Supreme Court,” he added in a statement.

Abortion supporters declared the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit a victory. “Today’s decision is a critical victory for Missourians,” Yamelsie Rodríguez, president of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said, according to The Hill.

“For now, we celebrate our continued ability to provide safe, legal abortion at the last remaining clinic in Missouri. We know this fight is not over, especially with a direct challenge to Roe before the Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood will not back down — today is proof enough,” she added.

In 2-1 ruling, the 8th Circuit has affirmed an injunction that prevents enforcement of Missouri’s 2019 abortion law. — Scott Lauck (@scottlauck) June 9, 2021

Missouri is one of several states to pass new legislation in recent years to restrict abortion services.

The Texas legislature passed a bill in May to criminalize abortion in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

House Bill 1280 created a first-degree felony offense for abortionists that would take effect 30 days after any Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

Abortion has also come under debate as part of President Joe Biden’s new budget proposal.

House Minority Leader and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy released a statement in May that revealed Biden’s budget proposal “would lead to more taxes, more inflation, and unsustainable debt,” including a provision for taxpayer-funded abortion.

“Today, President Biden submitted the details of a budget that promises higher taxes, higher prices, crushing debt, and less security,” McCarthy wrote.

“It is the most reckless and irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime,” the Republican added.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS→ President Biden is destroying decades of settled precedent by calling for direct taxpayer-funded abortion. The #BidenBudget is the most reckless & irresponsible budget proposal in my lifetime. It’s wrong for America. My full statement: https://t.co/wG4atRrWrZ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 28, 2021

While many have commented about the financial concerns in Biden’s new budget proposal, McCarthy highlighted another concern — taxpayer-funded abortion.

“At the same time, it breaks with decades of settled precedent by calling for direct taxpayer-funded abortion. We need a vision that will provide our troops with the resources they need to keep our country safe, not one that fails to keep up with global threats, rewards the failures of the WHO, and violates Americans’ rights of conscience,” McCarthy wrote.

“This budget is wrong for America. Every member of Congress should reject it,” he concluded.

The proposal rejected the Hyde Amendment, which has excluded taxpayer funding for abortion services for decades.

“Proponents of Hyde argue that the measure has saved millions of unborn children’s lives while critics argue it unfairly disadvantages women of color,” according to a Fox News report.

