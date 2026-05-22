Federal Employee Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump

Mere days after the latest attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a federal employee was charged for allegedly making a threat against the commander-in-chief.

Dean DelleChiaie, 35, who lives in Nashua, New Hampshire, and worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, searched the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump” on his government work computer.

He was arrested on May 1 for “interstate communication of a threat against the President,” according to a May 5 news release from the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Secret Service interviewed DelleChiaie in early February, and he “admitted to conducting those searches on his work computer and to owning three firearms, including a handgun he kept inside a safe at his home.”

DelleChiaie had also allegedly used his government computer to search how to get a gun into a federal facility and the share of the population that wants Trump dead.

On April 21, he allegedly used his personal email address to send a threat to the White House’s public-facing email.

🚨 BREAKING: Federal Aviation employee criminally charged for THREATENING TO ASSASSINATE President Trump — the federal worker is based out of New Hampshire This HAS TO STOP. Dean DelleChiaie reportedly said he will “neutralize/KlLL” Trump via email He also reportedly used his… pic.twitter.com/r8UKOeQBjH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2026

“I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you – Donald John Trump – because you decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism,” the email read.

“God knows your actions and where you belong,” the message added, along with the subject “Contact the President.”

DelleChiaie could spend up to five years in prison and pay a fine of $250,000.

BREAKING: Dean DelleChiaie, an FAA employee, has been charged with threatening to kiII President Trump. Internet activity on DelleChiaie’s government computer reportedly showed searches on how to get guns into federal facilities, prior attempts on Trump’s life, and the phrase “I… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 5, 2026

The latest announcement of a threat on Trump’s life comes days after Cole Tomas Allen, 31, allegedly tried to shoot Trump and his Cabinet officials during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Allen was in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, according to a webpage from the FBI.

Trump also faced at least two assassination attempts during his successful 2024 campaign.

A bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, and an apparent gunman was apprehended on his golf course in Florida in September 2024.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.