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President Donald Trump arrives at a commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on May 20, 2026.
President Donald Trump arrives at a commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, on May 20, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Federal Employee Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump

 By Michael Austin  May 22, 2026 at 4:00am
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Mere days after the latest attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a federal employee was charged for allegedly making a threat against the commander-in-chief.

Dean DelleChiaie, 35, who lives in Nashua, New Hampshire, and worked for the Federal Aviation Administration, searched the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump” on his government work computer.

He was arrested on May 1 for “interstate communication of a threat against the President,” according to a May 5 news release from the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Secret Service interviewed DelleChiaie in early February, and he “admitted to conducting those searches on his work computer and to owning three firearms, including a handgun he kept inside a safe at his home.”

DelleChiaie had also allegedly used his government computer to search how to get a gun into a federal facility and the share of the population that wants Trump dead.

On April 21, he allegedly used his personal email address to send a threat to the White House’s public-facing email.

“I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you – Donald John Trump – because you decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism,” the email read.

“God knows your actions and where you belong,” the message added, along with the subject “Contact the President.”

DelleChiaie could spend up to five years in prison and pay a fine of $250,000.

Related:
White House Shooter Dead After Secret Service Returned Fire

The latest announcement of a threat on Trump’s life comes days after Cole Tomas Allen, 31, allegedly tried to shoot Trump and his Cabinet officials during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Allen was in possession of a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, according to a webpage from the FBI.

Trump also faced at least two assassination attempts during his successful 2024 campaign.

A bullet grazed his ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, and an apparent gunman was apprehended on his golf course in Florida in September 2024.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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