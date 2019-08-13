SECTIONS
Business and Money US News
Print

Federal Government Spending Hits All-Time High for First 10 Months of Fiscal Year

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published August 13, 2019 at 12:19pm
Print

The federal government deficit for the first 10 months of fiscal year 2019 exceeded the previous year’s total shortfall and set an all-time record for total spending.

This result came despite revenues into the nation’s coffers increasing by 3 percent, Bloomberg reported.

Unfortunately, during the same time period, spending grew by 8 percent.

According to the Treasury Department, the government took in approximately $2.860 trillion while spending a record $3.727 trillion, for a deficit of $867 billion from October 2018 through July 2019.

That 10-month tally is more than last year’s entire deficit of $779 billion.

TRENDING: Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

Though the deficit has grown, overall income tax receipts — both for individuals and corporations — have increased.

Receipts from individual taxpayers are up 1 percent, while the total for corporations has risen 3 percent.

Additionally, the tariffs imposed on China and other nations by President Donald Trump have led to a doubling of customs receipts to the Treasury to $57 billion.

Department of the Treasury

Are you concerned about the rising federal deficits?

The greatest source of revenue was individual income taxes, which netted $1.429 trillion so far this year.

The next was Social Security taxes at $1.043 trillion, followed by corporate income taxes at $171 billion.

Corporations also pay half of the Social Security taxes due for each of their employees.

Bloomberg reported that current deficits are caused by a combination of an aging population — placing a higher demand on Social Security and Medicare in particular — as well as the 2017 GOP tax cuts and an increase in defense and domestic discretionary spending.

Social Security is the largest outlay for the federal government at $868 billion for the first 10 months of this fiscal year.

RELATED: New Hampshire Republicans Want Lewandowski for Senate, Early Polling Shows

The next highest expenditures are national defense at $568 billion; followed by Medicare, $540 billion; other health services like Medicaid at $482 billion; and income security payments, such as food stamps at $446 billion.

The net interest the federal government paid on the publicly held national debt is $343 billion.

In 2014, the Congressional Budget Office forecasted a return to high deficits in the years ahead, due to federal entitlement programs.

The CBO estimated an additional $7.6 trillion in deficits from 2015 to 2024, or an average of $760 billion per year.

The deficit in 2014 was $483 billion, meaning the CBO was anticipating a steep increase in revenue shortfalls over the decade, likely topping a trillion dollars per year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Archaeologists Discover ‘Church of the Apostles’ Built on Location of Saint Peter’s Home
Top WSJ Columnist Notes Dems Only Support Court-Packing if Trump Not President
‘Media Does Not Really Know What To Do with a Godly Man’ Like Mike Pence
Federal Government Spending Hits All-Time High for First 10 Months of Fiscal Year
The ‘Billy Graham Rule’ Expresses the Importance Mike Pence Places on His Faith
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×