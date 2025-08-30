Share
News
Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media Kari Lake speaks during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media Kari Lake speaks during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Blocks Kari Lake from Firing VOA President, Ensures Taxpayers Keep Paying Him Six Figures to Do Nothing

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

Kari Lake’s effort to fire Voice of America Director Michael Abramowitz has been blocked by a federal judge.

Lake has been trying to oust Abramowitz as she reduces the staff of the agency, but Abramowitz has fought back, saying the only way to fire him is to go through an advisory board that requires Senate confirmation, according to The Washington Post. He has been on paid leave since March.

President Donald Trump removed everyone on the board in January. Replacements are not yet in place.

Trump chose Lake to oversee the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which includes VOA, but she is currently overseeing the agencies in an interim role.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, upheld Abramowitz’s position.

“To the extent the Board’s current lack of quorum institutes a practical barrier to removing Abramowitz, the Broadcast Act gives the President a straightforward remedy: replacing the removed members,” Lamberth wrote, according to CNN.

Abramowitz made approximately $380,000 in 2024, according to ProPublica.

Lake said she will not take the ruling lying down, The Washington Post reported.

“We fully intend to appeal this absurd ruling,” she said in a statement.

Do you support Lake’s attempts to fire Michael Abramowitz?

“Elections have consequences, and President Trump runs the executive branch. I have confidence that the Constitution will eventually be enforced, even if not by Judge Lamberth and other radical district judges.”

On Aug 1, Abramowitz was notified by John Zadrozny, a senior adviser at the USAGM, that he would be fired after not accepting a job running a North Carolina broadcasting station.

Lake has been seeking to cut the staff of VOA and its parent entity. Abramowitz has sued Lake over those efforts, with Lamberth remaining critical of her efforts to downsize the agencies.

He said her actions to cut the agencies were “verging on contempt.”

Related:
Former Voice of America Staffer Charged Over Alleged Death Threats Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Lake has fought back and is undeterred in her plans to reduce staff.

“Of course I’ve got a judge here in Washington, D.C. — I’ve got five cases against me as I try to scale this monster, this beast back and rightsize it,” she said.

“I mean, I’ve got a judge who’s threatening me with contempt of court, throwing me in prison, if I don’t produce more of the propaganda that he wants me to produce,” Lake added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Health Concerns Explode After Bill Clinton Spotted at Airport with Medical Device
Federal Judge Blocks Kari Lake from Firing VOA President, Ensures Taxpayers Keep Paying Him Six Figures to Do Nothing
Shocking Report Finds Meta's AI Bots Engage in Sexual Roleplay with Minors, Encourage Self-Harm
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Asks Judge for Gag Order, Wants Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem Prevented from Talking About Him
Nurse Manager Put Herself in 'Harm's Way' to Help Scared Young Victim of Catholic School Shooting
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation