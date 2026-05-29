Share
News
President Donald Trump raises a fist as he departs after delivering a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026.
President Donald Trump raises a fist as he departs after delivering a speech about the economy at Rockland Community College Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund,' Setting Up Critical Hearing

 By Randy DeSoto  May 29, 2026 at 1:44pm
Share

A federal judge in Virginia on Friday ordered the Department of Justice not to take any further action in creating or operating a nearly $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Judge Leonie Brinkema, a Bill Clinton appointee, also directed that there be no transferring of money to the fund, consideration of any claims submitted to the fund, or disbursing of any money from the fund.

The judge granted a motion for an expedited briefing and hearing schedule, directing the DOJ to file its brief by next Friday, June 5, and the plaintiffs to turn in their reply by June 10.

Andrew Floyd, the lead plaintiff, is a former U.S. attorney who prosecuted Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion cases in Washington, D.C., before he was fired by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Associated Press reported.

The DOJ announced the Anti-Weaponization Fund last week, saying it was being created as part of the agency’s settlement agreement in the case Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, regarding the leak of the tax returns of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, LLC.

The records were released in 2022 by Democrats in Congress during the Biden administration, according to CNN.

In a May 18 news release, the DOJ said, “Per the settlement, plaintiffs will receive a formal apology but no monetary payment or damages of any kind. They have agreed, in exchange for the creation of this fund, to drop their pending lawsuit with prejudice, and also withdraw two administrative claims including for damages resulting from the unlawful raid of Mar-a-Lago and the Russia-collusion hoax.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said regarding the fund, “The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again.”

“As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress,” he added.

The fund was to receive $1.776 billion.

Related:
Trump Admin Establishes Controversial Fund to Compensate Victims of Weaponized Government

“There is legal precedent for such a Fund, most notably the ‘Keepseagle’ case where the Obama Administration created a $760 million fund to redress various claims alleging racism against the federal government over a period of decades,” the DOJ noted.

Nearly 1,600 people were charged with Capitol incursion-related offenses, with over 1,200 convicted or pleading guilty to various crimes.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News in January 2024, during the last year of the Biden administration, that the DOJ was far too aggressive in prosecuting Jan. 6 protesters.

“I think there were people involved in Jan. 6, particularly the people who attacked the police and broke their way into the Capitol, there were people that should have been prosecuted, but I think they [the Biden DOJ] cast their net far too broadly and have been hounding people that really, you know, just walked into open doors in the Capitol and hung around.”

Further, then-U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves made clear in a January 2024 news briefing that thousands of people who entered the Capitol grounds “without authorization” were also eligible to be prosecuted.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz responded to Graves’ statement, posting on X, “This is an absolute abuse of power. Biden DOJ is threatening to prosecute ‘thousands’ of people who (in his own words) did NOT commit a crime of violence & simply stood OUTSIDE Capitol. This is a political persecution of Biden enemies.”

The FBI often conducted its arrests in early morning raids with weapons drawn on suspects’ homes, sometimes employing armored vehicles.

On his first day in office, Trump commuted the sentences of 14 individuals and pardoned all others convicted of Jan. 6-related offenses.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Renaming of Kennedy Center and Closing It for Renovations
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund,' Setting Up Critical Hearing
'Trump Accounts' App Races to Top of Apple Downloads Day After Bessent Announces Release
Bessent Sets CNN's Kaitlan Collins Straight on Status of a Trump $250 Bill
Police Rush to Amy Coney Barrett's House After Receiving Troubling 911 Call
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation