Federal Judge Forces ICE to Release Illegal Alien Murder Suspect

Modern liberals prefer illegal aliens and repeat criminals to ordinary, law-abiding American citizens.

One suspects, in fact, that liberals, if they could, would harm us and then replace us with the lawbreakers.

On Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security, a judge appointed by former President Joe Biden ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release from its custody Bryan Rafael Gomez, an illegal alien wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic.

You read that correctly. A Biden-appointed judge released a suspected murderer back into an American community.

Americans elected President Donald Trump in 2024 to prevent this kind of thing from happening. In March, Trump replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem with then-Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as part of a renewed commitment to getting violent illegal aliens off of our streets.

Lauren Bis, DHS Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, spoke for all outraged citizens.

“Bryan Rafael Gomez is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an international warrant for homicide,” Bis said. “An activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released this wanted murderer back into American communities.”

Bis then placed the decision in the broader context of liberal judges undermining Trump’s immigration policies.

“This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Bis added. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered Gomez after he entered the country illegally in 2022. Under the criminal Biden administration, however, those agents had to release Gomez into the country.

Then, in January 2023, a Dominican court issued a criminal arrest warrant for Gomez on a charge of homicide.

On April 4, police in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested Gomez on charges of assault and battery. The police honored an ICE detainer, allowing immigration agents to arrest the suspect following his release on $500 bail.

Enter U.S. District Judge Melissa R. DuBose.

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, DuBose “ordered ICE to set ‘minimal release conditions’ on him, then ordered that he get a bond hearing *after* he’s released,” citing legal precedent that Melugin characterized as irrelevant.

Moreover, Melugin posted the judge’s order on the social media platform X.

“The Court ORDERS the Government to release Petitioner TODAY (April 28, 2026). Petitioner is entitled to a bond hearing, which shall be held no sooner than 30 days from the date of this Order, April 28, 2026. The Government shall set minimal release conditions that will reasonably assure his appearance at the bond hearing,” the judge wrote.

UPDATE: @FoxNews has obtained Judge DuBose’s order to release this alleged illegal alien murderer from ICE custody. Not only did she grant his habeas petition, she ordered ICE to set “minimal release conditions” on him, then ordered that he get a bond hearing *after* he’s… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 1, 2026

You read that correctly, too. DuBose mandated a bond hearing “no sooner than 30 days from the date of this Order.”

With that in mind, let us consider an important question. Namely, what happens if Gomez commits (allegedly) another violent crime in the next 30 days? Should DuBose have to answer for that crime?

She should, but she won’t. And that immunity allows liberal judges to continue releasing violent illegal aliens and repeat offenders into American communities to prey upon the citizens whom DuBose and her fellow liberals so clearly despise.

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