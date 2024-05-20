Federal Judge Halts Biden's New Gun Control Rule a Day Before It Was to Go Into Effect

A Biden administration rule that would have vastly expanded background check requirements for people who sell guns has been shot down by a federal judge.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk granted an injunction to Texas and several gun rights groups preventing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from implementing the rule in Texas, according to The Hill.

Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, ruled that Louisiana, Mississippi and Utah, which joined Texas in the suit, did not have standing to sue.

However, members of several gun rights groups, including the 2-million-member strong Gun Owners of America, are covered by the ruling.

Other groups covered by the ruling were the Gun Owners Foundation, the Tennessee Firearms Association and the Virginia Citizens Defense League, according to the ruling.

The rule was scheduled to take effect Monday. It required anyone who sells a gun to be licensed and conduct the same background checks as gun stores.

The ATF saying “just trust us” is akin to those scary words “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” We don’t trust you. We don’t want your help. We want you to stay in your lane and respect the Constitution!📢 https://t.co/6JOHCLtvSS — Erich Pratt (@erichmpratt) May 20, 2024

The suit argued the rule violated the Second Amendment and the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Kacsmaryk’s ruling did not address the Second Amendment claim, but said the rule proposed by ATF was in violation of the law.

Should Biden’s background check measure be declared unconstitutional? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (340 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He found the ATF rule unjustly applied to those who buy and sell guns for their “personal collection.”

The ruling said that the presumptions upon which the final ATF rule was based “are highly problematic for at least two reasons. First, they flip the statute on its head by requiring that firearm owners prove innocence rather than the government prove guilt.”

The ruling also found conflicts between the rule in question and the law it was supposedly enforcing.

“Plaintiffs understandably fear that these presumptions will trigger civil or criminal penalties for conduct deemed lawful just yesterday. Nevertheless, ATF avers that its ‘knowledge of existing case law’ and ‘subject-matter expertise’ will prevent misuse or abuse of the presumptions. … In other words, ‘just trust us,’” the ruling said.

“The absurdity that the statute’s safe harbor provision provides no safe harbor at all for the majority of gun owners,” Kacsmaryk wrote.

The ATF rule is in limbo until a June 2 hearing, Reuters reported.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton proclaimed victory in a news release on his website.

“The Final Rule was arbitrary and capricious and flagrantly violated the Second Amendment. Despite Congress having recognized the legality of private firearms sales by non-dealers, the Biden Administration issued a new regulation that would subject hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners to presumptions of criminal guilt for engaging in constitutionally protected activities,” Paxton’s release said.

“I am relieved that we were able to secure a restraining order that will prevent this illegal rule from taking effect,” he said. “The Biden Administration cannot unilaterally overturn Americans’ constitutional rights and nullify the Second Amendment.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.