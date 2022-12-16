Parler Share
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Hands Biden a Big Loss, Blocks Him from Ending Trump-Era Policy

 By The Associated Press  December 15, 2022 at 11:49pm
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the “Remain in Mexico” policy reinstated.

The impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear.

“It’s a common sense policy to prevent people from entering our country illegally,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted after the ruling. “Texas wins again, for now.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also weighed in on the ruling.

“I sued Biden nearly 2 yrs. ago to keep Remain-in-Mexico. The Admin played games all the way to SCOTUS, but tonight Texas & USA WINS,” Paxton tweeted.

“I just secured an order from a federal court ordering Biden not to scrap the program. Biden’s open-border agenda won’t survive my legal attacks,” he said.

The decision comes as El Paso, Texas, and other border cities face a daily influx of migrants that could grow larger if separate asylum restrictions enacted under President Donald Trump end next week as scheduled.

Thursday’s ruling could prove to be a temporary setback for the Biden administration, which may appeal.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it disagreed with the ruling and was considering its next steps. It claimed the government was well within its authority to end the policy.

Under Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols, introduced in January 2019, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings.

President Joe Biden suspended the policy and other Trump border security measures on his first day in office.

That sparked a long and tortured legal and administrative path.

Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo, ordered that the policy be reinstated in 2021. The Biden administration complied with the order after agreeing to changes and additions demanded by Mexico. But it didn’t enforce the policy widely, and only a few thousand people were sent back to wait in Mexico.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June that Biden had the ability to end the Migrant Protection Protocols, but it threw back to Kacsmaryk one main issue: determining whether the administration’s action was “arbitrary and capricious” and thus violated federal law for crafting regulations.

In his 35-page ruling, the judge said it was likely an October 2021 memo that was the administration’s latest effort to nail down termination of the policy did indeed appear to violate the law.

Among other things, the administration failed to consider the benefits of the policy, including reducing illegal immigration and “unmeritorious asylum claims,” the ruling said.

Kacsmaryk said the Biden administration memo mentioned conditions that migrants might face while in Mexico but not the hardships they face “when making the dangerous journey to the southern border” in the first place.

