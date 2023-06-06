Federal Judge Issues Major Ruling on Florida's Ban on Transitioning Minors

A federal judge sided Tuesday with families who sued over Florida’s ban on gender transition procedures for minors.

A group of families, backed by several LGBT activist groups, sued Florida in March shortly after the rule restricting minors from accessing surgical sex change procedures, puberty blockers and hormone therapy took effect.

Northern District of Florida Judge Robert L. Hinkle — an appointee of former President Bill Clinton — granted a preliminary injunction against the law to prohibit it from being enforced against the plaintiffs, arguing that the “great weight of medical authority supports these treatments.”

Hinkle repeatedly claimed “gender identity” is real in his ruling.

“With extraordinarily rare exceptions not at issue here, every person is born with external sex characteristics, male or female, and chromosomes that match,” he wrote.

“As the person goes through life, the person also has a gender identity — a deeply felt internal sense of being male or female,” the judge said.

The court recognized the profound harm Florida is causing by forcing parents to watch their kids suffer rather than provide them with safe and effective care that will allow them to thrive. We’re proud to represent brave FL families with @GLADLaw, @HRC, & @SouthernLegal. pic.twitter.com/187Pr6Kcgv — NCLR – National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) June 6, 2023

Hinkle also slammed Florida’s assertion that organizations advocating for gender transition procedures are “dominated by individuals who pursued good politics, not good medicine.”

“If ever a pot called a kettle black, it is here,” he wrote. “The statute and the rules were an exercise in politics, not good medicine.”

“There has long been, and still is, substantial bigotry directed at transgender individuals … It is hardly surprising that doctors who understand that transgender identity can be real, not made up—doctors who are willing to provide supportive medical care — oppose anti-transgender bigotry,” Hinkle continued.

The Florida Department of Health told the Daily Caller News Foundation it “does not comment on any ongoing litigation.”

However, Republican state Rep. Randy Fine lambasted the bill.

“It’s clear that Democrat Judge Hinkle is a science-denying wokeist whose radical order will soon be overturned by jurists who actually believe in science,” the Florida lawmaker said on Twitter.

“We will not stop fighting to defend children from those like Hinkle who support child castration and mutilation,” he said.

It’s clear that Democrat Judge Hinkle is a science-denying wokeist whose radical order will soon be overturned by jurists who actually believe in science. We will not stop fighting to defend children from those like Hinkle who support child castration and mutilation. — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) June 6, 2023

