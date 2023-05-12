Share
News
Migrants receive pizza from volunteers after being released from a respite center at the Texas-Mexico border on Thursday in Brownsville, Texas.
Migrants receive pizza from volunteers after being released from a respite center at the Texas-Mexico border on Thursday in Brownsville, Texas. (AP / Julio Cortez)

Federal Judge Moves Against Biden Administration Just Moments Before Title 42 Expires

 By Richard Moorhead  May 12, 2023 at 6:27am
A federal judge is throwing a wrench into President Joe Biden’s immigration policy as the southern border veers on the brink of chaos.

Judge T. Kent Wetherell II issued a two-week restraining order on the Biden administration on Thursday night, according to Fox News.

The order prevents the federal government from enacting a new policy in which illegal migrants would be released from custody without a court date or means for authorities to track them.

Migrants would’ve been asked to request a court appearance by mail under the policy, or to make an appointment at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, according to Fox.

The development occurred just hours before Title 42, a Trump administration policy allowing the quick removal of illegal immigrants, was allowed to expire at 11:59 on Thursday night.

In a statement, per the Los Angeles Times, Customs and Border Protection claimed the judge’s ruling would make its immigration detention facilities too crowded.

Is the southern border in need of military intervention?

Defense attorneys for the federal government have argued they’d have to detain as many as 45,000 illegals by the end of the month if not permitted to spring them loose under the program, according to the Times.

Border Patrol sectors would’ve been authorized to “parole” migrants if they exceeded 125% of their detention capacity, according to Fox.

The end of Title 42 has lured a tidal wave of migrants to the U.S-Mexico border, seeking to capitalize on what they believe will be weak enforcement of U.S immigration law.

Judge Wetherell accused the Biden administration of creating the crowded conditions in immigration detention facilities by luring illegals to the border, according to the Times.

The Biden administration has shown some willingness to resort to tougher measures amid the tidal wave at the border, although it has failed to deter record-setting levels of illegal migration.

The federal government enacted a new regulation barring claims for asylum from those who decline to make them in a safe third country such as Mexico this week.

Former President Donald Trump implemented a similar policy during his tenure.

Conversation