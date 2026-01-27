Federal Judge Orders ICE Chief to Appear in Court

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — The chief federal judge in Minnesota said the Trump administration has failed to comply with orders to hold hearings for detained immigrants and ordered the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to appear before him Friday to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

In an order dated Monday, Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, must appear personally in court. Schlitz took the administration to task over its handling of bond hearings for immigrants it has detained.

“This Court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result,” the judge wrote.

The order comes a day after President Donald Trump ordered border czar Tom Homan to take over his administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota following the second death this month of person at the hands of an immigration law enforcement officer.

Messages were sent Tuesday to ICE and a DHS representative seeking a response.

“Respondents have continually assured the Court that they recognize their obligation to comply with Court orders, and that they have taken steps to ensure that those orders will be honored going forward,” Schlitz continued in the order. “Unfortunately, though, the violations continue.”

The judge said he recognizes that ordering the head of a federal agency to appear personally was extraordinary. “But the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders is likewise extraordinary, and lesser measures have been tried and failed,” Schlitz wrote.

Schlitz’s order lists the petitioner by first name and last initials: Juan T.R. It says the court granted a petition on Jan. 14 from the person to provide him with a bond hearing within seven days. On Jan. 23, the person’s lawyers told the court the petitioner remained detained.

The order said Schlitz will cancel Lyons’ appearance if the petitioner is released from custody.

Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

