Federal Judge Refers Soros-Funded DA for Criminal Prosecution After Finding 'Credible Evidence' He 'Violated the Law'

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is under a cloud after a federal judge said he should be investigated for possibly violating the law.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul S. Diamond said that amid internal backbiting and feuding in the DA’s office, Krasner may be guilty of conspiracy or obstruction of justice, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Diamond wants federal prosecutors to investigate and sift through a welter of testimony to determine what actions were taken in the DA’s office after a man sought to have his murder conviction overturned.

Former Assistant District Attorney Jaclyn Mason initially handled the case, but after a spat with supervisors who said the brief she filed contained errors, quit and said former supervisor Matthew Stiegler forced her to file a faulty filing.

A federal judge Tuesday referred Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging the prosecutor may have broken the law while overseeing a post-conviction case involving Dennis Johnsonhttps://t.co/euNzMVwjDV — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) September 15, 2026

The supervisors testified Stiegler wanted to frame Mason as an error-prone “rogue” and that Krasner called that a “really good idea.”

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The supervisors rejected the plan, and in the battle over next steps, Krasner reportedly wanted no outside involvement to “protect the office” and “control the proceedings.” He also threatened “consequences” if they revealed what was taking place.

Diamond equated such comments with obstruction of justice and said that Stiegler may have committed perjury, calling his testimony “often contradictory, evasive, or outright dishonest.”

It remains unclear whether the U.S. Attorney’s Office will prosecute.

The Inquirer wrote that “A referral from a federal judge targeting an elected district attorney was practically unheard-of.”

Krasner came to office in 2017, riding a wave of contributions from groups funded by George Soros, according to the Daily Signal. He was re-elected in 2021 with more Soros cash paving the way.

“Like Stiegler, Mr. Krasner wanted the DAO to submit a false narrative to the Court,” Diamond wrote, using “DAO” as an acronym for the District Attorney’s Office.

Holy Guacamole: Judge Diamond *disqualified* Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and a supervisor from their attempt to free a murderer. Diamond accuses both of “possible criminal wrongdoing.” He refers both to the federal prosecutor’s office. Huge win for @DaveSunday_, who stepped up pic.twitter.com/nxhZFuf7lh — Eric W. (@EWess92) September 15, 2026

He said supervisors “roundly rejected” the proposal, with one calling it “tremendously inappropriate.”

Diamond found that Krasner “was not interested in talking about the merits of the case,” and called the attorney general’s lawyers “Nazis.”

“The prosecutor’s duty is to vindicate the interest of the Commonwealth, not the interest of any particular individual,” Diamond wrote.

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