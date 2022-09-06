Share
Commentary

Federal Judge Reveals 'Incumbent President' Biden Ordered FBI Access to Mar-a-Lago Documents

 By Matthew Holloway  September 6, 2022 at 10:49am
From the moment the media began reporting on the FBI raid of President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, the Biden administration’s consistent claims of the sitting president’s ignorance and deliberate detachment from the Trump investigation have rang somewhat hollow to many.

On Monday, a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon halting the Justice Department review of the documents and effects seized from Mar-a-Lago has confirmed what many of us already suspected.

Not only were they aware of the investigation, but the DOJ was actually acting on orders from the Biden White House.

Even if President Joe Biden himself contends that he had no prior knowledge of the raid, Judge Cannon found conclusively “[o]n May 10, 2022, NARA informed Plaintiff that it would proceed,” the “plaintiff” being former President Trump, “with ‘provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022.'”

Prior to the release of the Labor Day ruling from Judge Cannon, several notable figures, such as Benny Johnson of Newsmax, Sean Hannity of Fox and Just The News’ John Solomon, have pointed to a letter the National Archives sent to former President Donald Trump’s legal counsel Evan Corcoran as the proverbial smoking gun, only to have PolitiFact and Facebook flag them as “false news and misinformation.”

What gets many conservatives wrapped around the axle here by left-leaning fact-checkers is the assertion that “Biden lied” when he said, “I didn’t have any advance notice,” replying to reporters on Aug. 25. “None. Zero. Not one single bit.”

It all comes down to plausible deniability.

Biden didn’t need to receive “advance notice” nor did he need to be “briefed” as press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing.

What Judge Cannon’s ruling has confirmed is that regardless of whether or not Biden knew that Mar-a-Lago was going to be raided on August 8, 2022, is irrelevant.

Whether or not President Biden was, “briefed,” told, informed, read-in or alerted prior to or after the fact means utterly nothing in the cold, unflinching light of one single fact: “provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question,” was “requested by the incumbent President,” and the “incumbent President” on Thursday, May 12, 2022, was none other than Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Do you think the Mar-a-Lago raid is just another witch hunt?

With this cold-hard fact in mind, only two things are possible: 1.) Biden ordered the seizure of documents from Trump, knowing full well that could lead to the scene that played out on Aug. 8 at Mar-a-Lago; or 2.) President Joe Biden is not effectively in control of his own White House and high-impact, policy decisions are being conducted in his name without his knowledge or approval. Both of these possibilities are nightmarish for the American people.

Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
