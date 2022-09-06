From the moment the media began reporting on the FBI raid of President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, the Biden administration’s consistent claims of the sitting president’s ignorance and deliberate detachment from the Trump investigation have rang somewhat hollow to many.

On Monday, a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon halting the Justice Department review of the documents and effects seized from Mar-a-Lago has confirmed what many of us already suspected.

Not only were they aware of the investigation, but the DOJ was actually acting on orders from the Biden White House.

Even if President Joe Biden himself contends that he had no prior knowledge of the raid, Judge Cannon found conclusively “[o]n May 10, 2022, NARA informed Plaintiff that it would proceed,” the “plaintiff” being former President Trump, “with ‘provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022.'”

Prior to the release of the Labor Day ruling from Judge Cannon, several notable figures, such as Benny Johnson of Newsmax, Sean Hannity of Fox and Just The News’ John Solomon, have pointed to a letter the National Archives sent to former President Donald Trump’s legal counsel Evan Corcoran as the proverbial smoking gun, only to have PolitiFact and Facebook flag them as “false news and misinformation.”

What gets many conservatives wrapped around the axle here by left-leaning fact-checkers is the assertion that “Biden lied” when he said, “I didn’t have any advance notice,” replying to reporters on Aug. 25. “None. Zero. Not one single bit.”

It all comes down to plausible deniability.

Biden didn’t need to receive “advance notice” nor did he need to be “briefed” as press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing.

AP’s @ZekeJMiller: “The FBI…served a search warrant on the [Trump’]s residence…Was [he] or anyone at the WH aware of that…or has [he] been briefed in the aftermath of that…being executed?” KJP: “No. The President was not briefed…No one at the WH was given a heads up.” pic.twitter.com/jbk4jwRQhX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 9, 2022

What Judge Cannon’s ruling has confirmed is that regardless of whether or not Biden knew that Mar-a-Lago was going to be raided on August 8, 2022, is irrelevant.

“As requested by the incumbent president” pic.twitter.com/aDhicuYwiz — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 5, 2022

#SpecialMaster | In Judge Cannon’s ORDER granting Trump’s request for a Special Master: “…with “provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022” “incumbent President” = Biden. pic.twitter.com/riHl4KTF9R — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@CifJamestown) September 5, 2022

Whether or not President Biden was, “briefed,” told, informed, read-in or alerted prior to or after the fact means utterly nothing in the cold, unflinching light of one single fact: “provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question,” was “requested by the incumbent President,” and the “incumbent President” on Thursday, May 12, 2022, was none other than Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Straight from the top. I thought he didn’t know anything about it. — 🦅MAGA Semi-Test Dummy🦅 (@3frogg33) September 5, 2022

With this cold-hard fact in mind, only two things are possible: 1.) Biden ordered the seizure of documents from Trump, knowing full well that could lead to the scene that played out on Aug. 8 at Mar-a-Lago; or 2.) President Joe Biden is not effectively in control of his own White House and high-impact, policy decisions are being conducted in his name without his knowledge or approval. Both of these possibilities are nightmarish for the American people.

