Parler Share
Commentary

Federal Judge Reveals 'Incumbent President' Biden Ordered FBI Access to Mar-a-Lago Documents

 By Matthew Holloway  September 6, 2022 at 10:49am
Parler Share

From the moment the media began reporting on the FBI raid of President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, the Biden administration’s consistent claims of the sitting president’s ignorance and deliberate detachment from the Trump investigation have rang somewhat hollow to many.

On Monday, a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon halting the Justice Department review of the documents and effects seized from Mar-a-Lago has confirmed what many of us already suspected.

Not only were they aware of the investigation, but the DOJ was actually acting on orders from the Biden White House.

Even if President Joe Biden himself contends that he had no prior knowledge of the raid, Judge Cannon found conclusively “[o]n May 10, 2022, NARA informed Plaintiff that it would proceed,” the “plaintiff” being former President Trump, “with ‘provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question, as requested by the incumbent President, beginning as early as Thursday, May 12, 2022.'”

Prior to the release of the Labor Day ruling from Judge Cannon, several notable figures, such as Benny Johnson of Newsmax, Sean Hannity of Fox and Just The News’ John Solomon, have pointed to a letter the National Archives sent to former President Donald Trump’s legal counsel Evan Corcoran as the proverbial smoking gun, only to have PolitiFact and Facebook flag them as “false news and misinformation.”

Trending:
Meghan Markle Did Not Travel to See Queen Elizabeth II, Harry Forced to Make Trip Alone: Report

What gets many conservatives wrapped around the axle here by left-leaning fact-checkers is the assertion that “Biden lied” when he said, “I didn’t have any advance notice,” replying to reporters on Aug. 25. “None. Zero. Not one single bit.”

It all comes down to plausible deniability.

Biden didn’t need to receive “advance notice” nor did he need to be “briefed” as press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing.

What Judge Cannon’s ruling has confirmed is that regardless of whether or not Biden knew that Mar-a-Lago was going to be raided on August 8, 2022, is irrelevant.

Related:
Reporter Asks Kari Lake if She'll Be Trump's VP, Gets Blown Away by Answer Proving She Is for the People

Whether or not President Biden was, “briefed,” told, informed, read-in or alerted prior to or after the fact means utterly nothing in the cold, unflinching light of one single fact: “provid[ing] the FBI access to the records in question,” was “requested by the incumbent President,” and the “incumbent President” on Thursday, May 12, 2022, was none other than Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Do you think the Mar-a-Lago raid is just another witch hunt?

With this cold-hard fact in mind, only two things are possible: 1.) Biden ordered the seizure of documents from Trump, knowing full well that could lead to the scene that played out on Aug. 8 at Mar-a-Lago; or 2.) President Joe Biden is not effectively in control of his own White House and high-impact, policy decisions are being conducted in his name without his knowledge or approval. Both of these possibilities are nightmarish for the American people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Leftist's Response to the Queen's Death Was So Vile Even Bezos Responded
Watch: DC Has Become a 'Border Town' - Dem Official Realizes Republicans Called Her Bluff
Trump Mourns Death of Queen Elizabeth with Stirring Message
Trump Teases Possible Legal Action Against Major News Network - 'See You All in Court'
Biden Admin Puts Drug Supply Vending Machines in Addiction Epicenter of the Country
See more...

Conversation