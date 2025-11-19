Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Luigi Mangione's Pre-Trial Clothing Request

The man accused of killing UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson last year will be able to dress for success when he next appears in court.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Luigi Mangione can have civilian clothes to wear for a Dec. 1 hearing, according to ABC News.

“Mangione is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and does not have civilian clothes to wear for the hearings,” defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo wrote in a court filing.

On Wednesday, Judge Margaret Garnett ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to accept “2 suits; 3 shirts; 3 sweaters; 3 pairs of pants; 5 pairs of socks; and 1 pair of shoes (without laces).”

Mangione is to be allowed to choose from those items for his court appearances.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges in the shooting. His Dec. 1 hearing is on his state charges. No trial date has been set.

Mangione previously made clothing an issue before a February hearing, as noted by ABC News.

When he asked for civilian clothes, his defense team supplied a bag of clothes. The bag included a pair of new argyle socks wrapped around a piece of cardboard, according to a filing form from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“Secreted in the cardboard were two personal heart-shaped notes, one addressed to an unknown person named ‘Joan’ and the other to Luigi stating in part ‘know there are thousands of people wishing you luck,'” the filing said.

Do you think Luigi Mangione will be convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (263 Votes) No: 10% (29 Votes)

“In spite of this, the defendant was permitted to wear the argyle socks, which he first changed into and later changed out of because he felt that ‘they did not look good,'” prosecutors said.

“Fortunately, the items smuggled were handwritten notes and not contraband capable of harming the transporting officers,” prosecutors wrote.

The incident led prosecutors to carp that Mangione’s “fashion needs” were being accommodated by the court.

Although Mangione is making progress with sartorial issues, technology remains a problem.

Although a judge has said he could have a computer in jail to review the voluminous evidence gathered by prosecutors, he still does not have the device, according to the Associated Press.

A filing explained why, although the computer was approved in August, Mangione does not yet have it.

“Although the federal court has previously issued a laptop order, there is a lengthy and laborious process that must be completed before Mr. Mangione receives the laptop,” Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s defense lawyer, wrote.

She wrote that all connections that could link to the internet, printers, and wireless networks had to be removed, which took several weeks.

Federal prosecutors now have the computer, she wrote. Some of the more than seven terabytes of evidence will be loaded onto the computer. The rest will be put on an external hard drive.

“Once Mr. Mangione receives the laptop and hard drive, he will need time to meaningfully review” the material before his hearing, Friedman Agnifilo said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.