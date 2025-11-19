Share
Luigi Mangione is escorted by police as he arrives for a Sept. 16 hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Luigi Mangione is escorted by police as he arrives for a Sept. 16 hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Luigi Mangione's Pre-Trial Clothing Request

 By Jack Davis  November 19, 2025 at 2:35pm
The man accused of killing UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson last year will be able to dress for success when he next appears in court.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Luigi Mangione can have civilian clothes to wear for a Dec. 1 hearing, according to ABC News.

“Mangione is currently housed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and does not have civilian clothes to wear for the hearings,” defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo wrote in a court filing.

On Wednesday, Judge Margaret Garnett ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to accept “2 suits; 3 shirts; 3 sweaters; 3 pairs of pants; 5 pairs of socks; and 1 pair of shoes (without laces).”

Mangione is to be allowed to choose from those items for his court appearances.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges in the shooting. His Dec. 1 hearing is on his state charges. No trial date has been set.

Mangione previously made clothing an issue before a February hearing, as noted by ABC News.

When he asked for civilian clothes, his defense team supplied a bag of clothes. The bag included a pair of new argyle socks wrapped around a piece of cardboard, according to a filing form from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“Secreted in the cardboard were two personal heart-shaped notes, one addressed to an unknown person named ‘Joan’ and the other to Luigi stating in part ‘know there are thousands of people wishing you luck,'” the filing said.

“In spite of this, the defendant was permitted to wear the argyle socks, which he first changed into and later changed out of because he felt that ‘they did not look good,'” prosecutors said.

“Fortunately, the items smuggled were handwritten notes and not contraband capable of harming the transporting officers,” prosecutors wrote.

The incident led prosecutors to carp that Mangione’s “fashion needs” were being accommodated by the court.

Although Mangione is making progress with sartorial issues, technology remains a problem.

Although a judge has said he could have a computer in jail to review the voluminous evidence gathered by prosecutors, he still does not have the device, according to the Associated Press.

A filing explained why, although the computer was approved in August, Mangione does not yet have it.

“Although the federal court has previously issued a laptop order, there is a lengthy and laborious process that must be completed before Mr. Mangione receives the laptop,” Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s defense lawyer, wrote.

She wrote that all connections that could link to the internet, printers, and wireless networks had to be removed, which took several weeks.

Federal prosecutors now have the computer, she wrote. Some of the more than seven terabytes of evidence will be loaded onto the computer. The rest will be put on an external hard drive.

“Once Mr. Mangione receives the laptop and hard drive, he will need time to meaningfully review” the material before his hearing, Friedman Agnifilo said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




