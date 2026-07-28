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President Donald Trump expressed pleasure with the judge's ruling in his lawsuit against the New York Times.
President Donald Trump expressed pleasure with the judge's ruling in his lawsuit against the New York Times. (Al Drago / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Rules Against New York Times, Gives Trump a Second Chance at $15 Billion Lawsuit

 By Jack Davis  July 28, 2026 at 11:38am
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The New York Times lost its latest bid to have President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against it thrown out.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Steven D. Merryday gave Trump’s legal team until Aug. 27 to file an amended complaint, according to Forbes.

Merryday did not explain why the lawsuit needed to be revised.

The judge’s order said that after Trump’s team files its amended complaint, the Times will have three weeks to respond to it.

Trump filed the $15 billion lawsuit in September. Not long after it was filed, Merryday ordered Trump to refile the suit with winnowed-down language.

The Times then sought to dismiss the suit.

“The Failing New York Times, after 10 years of harassment, slander, and libel, just failed again in their desperate attempt to have our powerful Defamation Lawsuit against them dropped,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Do you trust the New York Times?

“As we requested, the Highly Respected Judge has called for an updated complaint, which will lay out, in extreme detail, all the ways in which The Times has repeatedly and consistently acted, with actual malice in defaming me, my family, our Great MAGA Movement, and America, itself,” the post said.

“We will continue to hold The Times and their ‘comrades’ in the Mainstream Media accountable for publishing, promoting, and dealing in Fake News,” the post said

In the initial lawsuit, Trump said in the 2024 election, he had to overcome “persistent election interference from the legacy media led most notoriously by The New York Times.”

“All across our country, Americans from a wide array of backgrounds saw the truth about him and voted accordingly — the same truth that the New York Times refused to recognize as it continued spreading false and defamatory content about President Trump,” the suit said.

“Defendants’ pre-election goal was to kill three birds with one stone: (a) damage President Trump’s hard-earned and world-renowned reputation for business success, (b) in the process, sabotage his 2024 candidacy for President of the United States, and (c) prejudice judges and juries in the unlawful cases brought against President Trump, his family, and his businesses by his political opponents for purposes of election interference,” the lawsuit said.

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At the time of the initial filing, Trump called the Times “one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party” in a post on Truth Social.

Trump wrote that the Times’ efforts against him go back well beyond the last election.

“The ‘Times’ has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole. I am PROUD to hold this once respected ‘rag’ responsible,” Trump wrote, noting other lawsuits against media outlets including ABC and CBS in which the outlets “settled for record amounts.” As noted by Fox News, ABC settled for $15 million; CBS for $30 million.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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