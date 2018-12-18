Federal Judge Rules New York’s Nunchuck Ban Unconstitutional

A federal judge ruled Friday that New York’s 44-year-old nunchuck ban violated the Second Amendment and therefore was unconstitutional.

James Maloney, a State University of New York Maritime College professor, spearheaded the efforts after he was charged for nunchuck possession in his home in 2000, The Associated Press reported Monday.

He filed an initial complaint in 2003 and went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court before losing in 2010, the AP reported. He filed an amended complaint in 2010, according to the AP.

Maloney was fixated on getting rid of the part of the law where nunchucks could not be possessed at home, though Judge Pamela Chen said she could not just take out a section of the current law.

Chen ruled the ban and the law when it came to manufacturing, transporting and disposing of nunchucks was unconstitutional, according to the AP.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back Against NY Democrats After Trump Foundation Is Shut Down

“How could a state simply ban any and all possession of a weapon that had a long and proud history as a martial-arts weapon, with recreational, therapeutic and self-defense utility?” Maloney asked, the AP reported.

The Second Amendment guarantees an individual’s right to self defense.

Nunchucks are two rods linked at one end by a chain or rope.

The nunchuck ban was placed in 1974 out of fear kids would hurt others by watching “Kung Fu” movies, the AP reported.

Do you think this ruling is a good sign for the Second Amendment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The martial arts weapon was first made famous by martial artists and actor Bruce Lee.

Chen is a judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Second Amendment laws in the state tend to lean progressive.

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to expand waiting periods when buying guns from three to 10 days, The Buffalo News reported Monday.

He also wants to ban bump stocks.

Maloney did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.