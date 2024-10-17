Share
News
A voter enters a polling place to cast their ballots in the state's primary in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on March 5.
A voter enters a polling place to cast their ballots in the state's primary in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on March 5. (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Sides with Biden-Harris DOJ, Blocks Attempt to Remove Ineligible Voters from Rolls Ahead of Election

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2024 at 10:57am
Share

A federal judge on Wednesday halted an Alabama effort to purge voter registration rolls of people who should not be able to vote in the state.

The Justice Department sued Alabama to stop Secretary of State Wes Allen from what he said were “strategic efforts” to “remove noncitizens registered to vote,” according to NBC.

Under the program, Allen sought to remove 3,251 voters and said they would be referred to the state attorney general’s office for possible prosecution.

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Manasco, who had been nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2020, said the program had to stop due to the timing.

“For decades, federal law has given states a hard deadline to complete systematic purges of ineligible persons from voter rolls: no later than ninety days before a federal election,” Manasco wrote. NBC referred to the rule as a “quiet period.”

“This year, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen (1) blew the deadline when he announced a purge program to begin eighty-four days before the 2024 General Election, (2) later admitted that his purge list included thousands of United States citizens (in addition to far fewer noncitizens, who are ineligible to vote), and (3) in any event, referred everyone on the purge list to the Alabama Attorney General for criminal investigation,” Manasco wrote.

Manasco ordered the state to contact those who were targeted by the program to let them know they are able to vote this year.

The order said that Allen is not barred from removing voters who would be ineligble for other reasons — such as criminal offenses or death.

If Allen learns an individual on the rolls is not an American citizen by means other than the program to remove them en masse, he can remove such a person, the order said.

Do you have confidence that the election will be secure and fair?

The injunction to stop Allen from removing voters only lasts until the day after the Nov. 5 election.

“Because this litigation is still ongoing, I am limited in my ability to comment,” Allen said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

“Earlier today, the federal court issued a preliminary injunction order. I will comply with the order of the federal court.

“I have a constitutional duty to ensure that only eligible American citizens are voting in our elections. State and federal laws are clear that only eligible American citizens can vote in our elections. Today’s order does not change that.” Allen said.

In an August news release announcing his program, Allen said he was driven to adopt it because the federal government gave the state no help in trying to identify non-citizens in the state.

Related:
Jack Smith's Evidence Made Public After Judge Chutkan's 'Election Interference' Decision

Allen said at the time he commended the program that it was “not a one-time review of our voter file.”

“We will continue to conduct such reviews to do everything possible to make sure that everyone on our file is an eligible voter,” Allen said. “I am hopeful that in the near future the federal government will change course and be helpful to states as we work to protect our elections.”

NBC noted that the Justice Department is seeking to force Virginia to restore people to the voting rolls who have been dropped as part of a program Gov. Glenn Youngkin authorized on Aug. 7, which is within the 90-day window referenced in Manasco’s order.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Freaky, 'Surprisingly Combustible' White Blobs Washing up on Coast - Nobody Knows Where They're From or What They Are
Major Turn in Case of Man Thought to Have Been Brutally Killed by Bear - Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
Jack Smith's Evidence Made Public After Judge Chutkan's 'Election Interference' Decision
Bret Baier Says He 'Made a Mistake' During His Interview with Kamala Harris
Tim Walz Claims His Mom Lives Off Social Security Checks So She Can Feed Herself, But Something Doesn't Add Up
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation