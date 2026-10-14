Federal Judge Sides with CNN, Politico, MS NOW in Battle Against White House

A federal judge on Tuesday extended an order that keeps CNN, Politico, and MS NOW inside the White House complex while they fight a ban that President Donald Trump imposed last month.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary injunction late Tuesday. It blocks the administration from yanking the three outlets’ “hard passes” until the lawsuit is decided.

A “hard pass” allows reporters access to White House press areas unaccompanied.

BREAKING: Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary injunction requiring the White House to restore press credentials for CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO, finding that Trump’s ban likely violated the First and Fifth Amendments. https://t.co/uwB2fUtRXo — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 14, 2026



The order restores the media outlets’ access to the White House grounds. However, it does not force the administration to put the outlets back into the Oval Office or on Air Force One, places CNN and Politico reporters have been kept out in recent weeks.

Politico noted that the White House has generally refused to let the three outlets participate in pool coverage even after an earlier restraining order.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday night handed a major victory to the Fake News industrial complex, blocking President Donald Trump’s effort to ban CNN, MS NOW (the rebranded failure formerly known as MSNBC), and Politico from the White House. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, appointed by Trump in 2017, granted a preliminary injunction that indefinitely maintains access for reporters from the three outlets. The order prevents administration officials (except the President himself) from enforcing the September 18, 2026, revocation of their “hard pass” credentials while the lawsuit proceeds. Plaintiffs were required to post a laughable $1 nominal bond. Read the rest of the story, link in the comments. — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 14, 2026



Trump announced the ban in a Sept. 18 post on the Truth Social social media platform. He wrote that it was the result of their constant “reporting” of “FAKE NEWS,” and that other outlets would follow.

In filings the three organizations said the move hit 78 journalists who already held hard passes. They sued, arguing the ban amounted to a “direct assault on the First Amendment,” according to NBC News.

Trump wrote that he was “proud to announce” the immediate ban of “Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico,” and he criticized Politico for what he called an “illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription” from the Biden administration. He added that other outlets would follow

The administration later said the ban was about national security. Kelly was not persuaded.

Is President Trump's approach towards media outlets justified? Yes, they spread fake news No, it undermines democracy It's complicated, depends on the media outlet Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they spread fake news 95% (36 votes) No, it undermines democracy 0% (0 votes) It's complicated, depends on the media outlet 5% (2 votes)

“There is practically nothing national security-related in the record connected to the President’s decision to revoke Plaintiffs’ hard passes to which the Court can defer,” he wrote in a 26-page opinion, according to NBC. “Strikingly, there is just about no evidence in the record to explain or justify the ‘ban’ from a national security perspective.” He called national security a post-hoc justification.

Kelly wrote that Trump’s own words showed the reason was content.

“President Trump likely banned Plaintiffs from the White House because he believes that their reporting is generally inaccurate and biased against him,” the judge wrote, according to NBC.

He cited Trump’s remarks to Time magazine about coverage of his White House, specifically calling out CNN and MS NOW. That was enough, Judge Kelly said, to show a likely causal link between the outlets’ protected speech and the revoked passes. He also found a likely due-process violation because the administration gave no advance notice that concerns about their reporting could cost them access.

a federal judge has again blocked trump from barring cnn, ms now and politico from the white house. judge timothy kelly found strong arguments that the ban violated their first amendment and due process rights. the three outlets retain access as the case continues. https://t.co/baL48XxE2n — Michael Rusch (@weeddude) October 14, 2026



The outlets’ lawyer, Theodore Boutrous Jr., said in a statement issued after the ruling that President Trump had “repeatedly, candidly, and consistently admitted in public that he banned our clients from the White House to punish reporting he doesn’t like,” NBC reported.

Kelly had already issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 24th that lifted the ban while he considered the injunction. President Trump vowed to appeal before Tuesday’s decision. The White House did not immediately comment afterward.

The case is not over, the injunction holds the status quo until the lawsuit is resolved, and the administration can still appeal.

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