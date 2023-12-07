Federal Judge Tosses Attempt to Kick Trump Off Swing State Ballot: 'Huge Waste of Time'

Can someone stick a fork in John Anthony Castro, please? Because his obsession to get Donald Trump is starting to remind me of Liz Cheney’s similar derangement syndrome toward the former president. It’s seriously unhinged.

No one knows who Castro is, to begin with, yet he evidently plans to pull past Trump to win the 2024 presidential election. I say this contemplating the odds that anyone can actually catch Trump in the polls.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump is polling at 59.6 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 12.7 percent.

Castro realizes this, too — which is the reason the Texas attorney continues to try to oust Trump from the ballot, filing 27 lawsuits nationwide already.

He’s hoping that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding federal office, will apply to Trump.

No state has seen it this way thus far, including most recently in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Florida. Arizona now concurs. Worse yet for Castro, an Obama-appointed federal court judge agrees.

As Trump commented in a statement, “Every one of these ‘Castro Cases’ [is] not only a feeble attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, but they are a huge waste of time for our nation’s judiciary.”

According to the Daily Caller, U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes ruled that Castro does not have standing to sue, because there is no evidence Castro has supporters in Arizona, or that he is truly running for office.

In other words, wake up, Castro. No one sees your side. You will be hard-pressed to find campaign contributors, at a minimum. And you aren’t in danger of Trump stealing your votes.

It is in your best interest to find a new hobby or help one of the other Republican primary presidential candidates get elected. You know — the four legitimate candidates who were scheduled to debate Wednesday night on the slight chance that the seat that truly isn’t available becomes so — namely, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. There isn’t a podium for you to stand behind.

Arizona Federal Court Dismisses 14th Amendment Ballot Challenge In Total Victory For President Trump “Every one of these ‘Castro Cases’ are not only a feeble attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, but they are a huge waste of time for our nation’s judiciary.” pic.twitter.com/P2TcVA128t — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2023

Rayes called it right when he wrote that Castro is “attempting to manufacture a competitive injury solely for purposes of pursuing litigation,” as reported by the Daily Caller. He wants to do away with the biggest threat to afford himself the fighting chance he somehow believes he has.

The dismissed case is a huge win for Trump. It sends a strong signal that tolerance for lawsuits like these is running low among federal judges.

And yet, it is difficult to see this and fathom what is currently happening in Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Florida Democratic Party has opted to forego its presidential primary, opting to submit only one name for the 2024 ballot: President Joe Biden.

It is the other side of a very dirty coin, where political strong-arming has become more a part of our elections than freedom of choice.

Needless to say, those eager to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate aren’t too happy.

Two 2024 Democratic presidential hopefuls, author Marianne Williamson and political commentator Cenk Uygur, held a news conference Friday to voice their objections to the move.

“We’re not trying to create a conflict here, Uygur told the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re just trying to do the bare minimum of getting on the ballot. And we’ve all earned it, and there’s no need for this conflict.”

There is if you are trying to control an election at a time when polls show voters souring on the only candidate you want on the ticket, namely Biden. This is some pretty corrupt maneuvering.

The other candidates want the opportunity to compete, and rightfully so. After all, elections are all about options and choices. This one feels more like a hoax, as neither is being offered here.

What does that say about the fairness of the process overall? Not much, which is the reason threats of lawsuits are ensuing. Here’s Castro’s new hobby, perhaps.

It sheds a spotlight on the need for Americans to take back their elections — and their country — immediately. Because, frankly, we are on the precipice of losing our freedom forever.

Trump may be fighting Castro at every turn, but Biden is resembling him equally so. Interpret that as you will.

