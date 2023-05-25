Share
News

Federal Officers Hunting for 15-Year-Old Accused in Attempted School Bus Murder, Separate Killing

 By Jack Davis  May 25, 2023 at 9:03am
Share

A 15-year-old wanted in a botched shooting on a Maryland school bus is also being sought in connection with a Washington homicide, according to WRC-TV in D.C.

U.S. marshals and local police have released the photo of the 15-year-old, who goes by the name of “Baby K.” His real name wasn’t provided.

The report said there is a $25,000 reward on the table for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the May 3 murder of Kaijah McCoy,  23.

Another $12,500 reward has been posted for information that leads to an arrest in the school bus incident two days earlier.

Trending:
Another Major Brand Facing Backlash After Photo Shoot of Trans 'Man' in Sports Bra Resurfaces

On May 1, three masked teenagers boarded a Prince George’s County school bus, and one of them held a gun to the head of another teen on the bus.

Although the gunman pulled the trigger three times, the weapon didn’t fire, according to WJLA-TV. Police later found three live rounds on the bus.

Baby K is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses related to that incident.

Do America’s youth need more discipline?

“This was an attempted murder, plain and simple. Call it what it is,” Martin Diggs, head of the bus drivers’ union, told WJLA at the time.

“They pulled the trigger three times, but for some reason, by the grace of God, the gun didn’t go off and bullets flew out of the gun,” he said.

Police have since arrested a 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male in connection with the attack as well as a 14-year-old female who police believe coordinated the incident, according to WRC.



McCoy, the victim of the D.C. shooting, is the sister of the teen arrested in connection with the bus incident, but police said the two cases are not connected.

Related:
Dad Was Beaten to Death While Protecting Son Over Schoolyard $30 Money Dispute: Fiancee

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the bus assault should be a wake-up call for parents.

“Parents should know who their children are hanging out with, who they are socializing with, and who is influencing them,” Braveboy said, according to WUSA-TV.

A report on Fox News noted that rickety family structure and societal erosion are two reasons more teens are involved in violent crimes.

“Unfortunately, the penalties aren’t scary for these kids,” Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor and former New York Police Department commander, told the outlet.

“The parents aren’t taking care of things,” he said. “The schools aren’t taking care of things, and then the police have to deal with them … and meanwhile they had no [child] rearing at home, no discipline at home and at school, and they want to know why kids are acting out.”

Louis Anemone, a former NYPD chief of department, said the internet has added fuel to the fire.

“There’s a large proportion of the violence in the city right now that’s perpetrated by youth and the victims are other youth,” he said. “That wasn’t the case back then. We didn’t have the internet. You had to actually schedule a fight if you were going to do something.”

Anemone noted that families of young offenders are often troubled.

“Who’s in charge of correcting that?” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden's Coalition Cracks, Top Democrats Beginning to Doubt White House
America's Largest Children's Hospital to Stop All Transgender Procedures Against Minors
CNN Anchor Has No Choice But to Deliver 'Horrible News' for Biden On-Air
Tech Glitch Doesn't Stop DeSantis from Tallying Eye-Popping Fundraising Haul in First 24 Hours, Blowing Past Trump and Biden
DeSantis' Twitter Debacle Costing Him Dearly - Endorsement Flips Support to Trump
See more...

Conversation