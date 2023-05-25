Federal Officers Hunting for 15-Year-Old Accused in Attempted School Bus Murder, Separate Killing

A 15-year-old wanted in a botched shooting on a Maryland school bus is also being sought in connection with a Washington homicide, according to WRC-TV in D.C.

U.S. marshals and local police have released the photo of the 15-year-old, who goes by the name of “Baby K.” His real name wasn’t provided.

The report said there is a $25,000 reward on the table for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the May 3 murder of Kaijah McCoy, 23.

Another $12,500 reward has been posted for information that leads to an arrest in the school bus incident two days earlier.

On May 1, three masked teenagers boarded a Prince George’s County school bus, and one of them held a gun to the head of another teen on the bus.

Although the gunman pulled the trigger three times, the weapon didn’t fire, according to WJLA-TV. Police later found three live rounds on the bus.

Baby K is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault and firearms offenses related to that incident.

“This was an attempted murder, plain and simple. Call it what it is,” Martin Diggs, head of the bus drivers’ union, told WJLA at the time.

“They pulled the trigger three times, but for some reason, by the grace of God, the gun didn’t go off and bullets flew out of the gun,” he said.

Police have since arrested a 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male in connection with the attack as well as a 14-year-old female who police believe coordinated the incident, according to WRC.







McCoy, the victim of the D.C. shooting, is the sister of the teen arrested in connection with the bus incident, but police said the two cases are not connected.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the bus assault should be a wake-up call for parents.

“Parents should know who their children are hanging out with, who they are socializing with, and who is influencing them,” Braveboy said, according to WUSA-TV.

A report on Fox News noted that rickety family structure and societal erosion are two reasons more teens are involved in violent crimes.

“Unfortunately, the penalties aren’t scary for these kids,” Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor and former New York Police Department commander, told the outlet.

“The parents aren’t taking care of things,” he said. “The schools aren’t taking care of things, and then the police have to deal with them … and meanwhile they had no [child] rearing at home, no discipline at home and at school, and they want to know why kids are acting out.”

Louis Anemone, a former NYPD chief of department, said the internet has added fuel to the fire.

“There’s a large proportion of the violence in the city right now that’s perpetrated by youth and the victims are other youth,” he said. “That wasn’t the case back then. We didn’t have the internet. You had to actually schedule a fight if you were going to do something.”

Anemone noted that families of young offenders are often troubled.

“Who’s in charge of correcting that?” he said.

