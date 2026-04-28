Federal Probe: Food Stamp Recipients Driving Lamborghinis, Porsches in Shocking Numbers

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins offered a snapshot into the vast ocean of fraud her department is fighting as it cleans up the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“In just ONE state, 14,000 individuals receiving SNAP benefits were driving LUXURYVEHICLES!” Rollins posted on X.

She listed the array of Bentleys, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Porsches, Alfa Romeos, Land Rovers, and Teslas owned by recipients of what are commonly called food stamps.

In just ONE state, 14,000 individuals receiving SNAP benefits were driving LUXURY VEHICLES! 🚗 3 Bentleys

🚗 3 Ferraris

🚗 11 Lamborghinis

🚗 59 Maseratis

🚗 141 Porsches

🚗 244 Alfa Romeos

🚗 306 Land Rovers

🚗 2,098 Teslas And this is just in ONE STATE. We need to… pic.twitter.com/6ou5hVAl99 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 28, 2026

Most of the luxury vehicles she named sell for between $200,000 and $700,000.

“And this is just in ONE STATE. We need to defend our nutrition programs for those most in need, not for scammers gaming the system,” Rollins wrote.

“These individuals are taking advantage of the American taxpayer. And together with @VP’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, this ends NOW,” she posted.

She added, “4.3M Americans have been moved off of SNAP — but more work to be done!”

The state was not identified, but as the Washington Times noted, most Republican-led states are working with the Department of Agriculture, while most Democrat-led states are suing the Trump administration to avoid collaborating with the investigation.

Rollins said huge efforts to fight fraud have been taking place.

“As of just a couple of days ago, we now have moved 4.3 million Americans off of the food stamp program,” Rollins said in a recent interview, according to the U.K. Independent.

“A lot of that is fraud, a lot is people taking the program that shouldn’t have been,” she said.

She said the decline in SNAP participation is not all bad.

“And then a lot of it is just a better economy,” Rollins said. “We’ve had a wage growth that has outpaced inflation for the first time since early 2021.”

“This is a really big day. So people don’t need food stamps,” she said.

Between January 2025 and July 2025, about 815,000 people left the SNAP rolls.

Then came last year’s passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which tightened up work requirements for people on SNAP.

From August through January, more than 3.2 million people stopped getting SNAP benefits.

As noted by Newsweek, after the One Big Beautiful bill was passed, Rollins said it “tackles the fraud and waste that has run rampant” in SNAP.

“The bill holds states accountable for their error rates, strengthens work requirements, and prevents illegal aliens from receiving SNAP,” Rollins said.

The crackdown on SNAP fraud has included the Department of Justice, which in March announced the guilty plea of a Massachusetts store owner alleged to have taken $7 million in fraudulent benefits.

The DOJ also announced it has charged a Tacoma, Washington, store owner with $600,000 in fraud that included allegedly fraudulent SNAP billings.

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