Federal Prosecutors' Telltale Meeting Means the Jig May Be Up for Hunter Biden: Report

A recent meeting between Hunter Biden’s lawyers and a federal prosecutor could signal the end of the long-running Hunter Biden investigation, according to a new report.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys and U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware met last week at the Justice Department’s headquarters, according to The Washington Post, which cited “people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The Post said the meeting could be significant because a huddle between prosecutors and attorneys for the subject of a probe often happens toward the end of an investigation.

Earlier, CNN reported the meeting was prompted by a request from Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

Citing sources it did not name, CNN said prosecutors are looking at misdemeanor charges for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion concerning overreporting of expenses, and a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

The Post has reported that federal agents believe they have enough evidence against Hunter Biden to file charges.

Last month, the attorney for a man who says he worked at the IRS said the IRS employee wanted to come forward as a whistleblower to denounce preferential treatment given Hunter Biden during the investigation, according to the New York Post.

In light of that, Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked at an unrelated news conference Tuesday if he still insisted the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son was free from the taint of politics, The Washington Post reported.

“Yes, it’s still the case,” Garland said.

“I stand by my testimony, and I refer you to the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, who is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate,” Garland said.

Attorney Mark Lytle, who represents the IRS whistleblower, sought to secure approval for the man to reveal information that can only be shared with the consent of key congressional leaders.

“The protected disclosures: (1) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” Lytle wrote in a letter to congressional committee leaders.

On Wednesday, Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley of Iowa and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer of Kentucky said they are seeking information regarding an allegation concerning Joe Biden during the time he was vice president.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Grassley and Comer explained the issue.

“We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions,” the letter said.

“It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose,” the letter said.

The FBI was served with a subpoena to secure the information.

