Federal Records Expose Judge Presiding Over Trump Case: He's a Biden Donor, and Worse

The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s felony case in New York donated to the Democratic Party three times in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, according to ton Federal Election Commission records.

Judge Juan Merchan was assigned to handle Trump’s case after he was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office last week.

It was revealed on Tuesday after the former president’s arrest he was charged with 34 felonies related to “hush money” payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied Daniels’ claims the two had an affair in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Tuesday afternoon.

Trump decided to speak to reporters after the arrangement.

Merchan, who also oversaw a recent tax case against Trump’s company the Trump Organization, will also preside over the criminal upcoming case of Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

The criminal case in New York City will be the judge’s third case related to either Trump or someone in his orbit.

According to FEC records, Merchan donated three times in two days to the Democratic Party fundraising platform ActBlue.

The three donations were all in small amounts and were each made on either July 26 and July 27 of 2020.

A July 26, 2020, donation of $15 stated it was “EARMARKED FOR BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT.”

The following day, July 27, 2020, a $10 donation by Merchan was made and was “EARMARKED FOR PROGRESSIVE TURNOUT PROJECT.”

Also on that date, a third donation from Merchan for $10 and was “EARMARKED FOR STOP REPUBLICANS.”

Each filing states the money was donated by Juan Merchan of Forest Hills, New York.

News of Merchan’s donations comes as it has been reported the judge’s adult daughter worked for then-Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 campaign for president and later on the campaign of President Joe Biden.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Loren Merchan, 34, is the president of Authentic Campaigns, a “progressive digital firm.”

Trump has argued Juan Merchan harbors a personal political vendetta against him and also complained about Loren Merchan’s political views.

In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, Trump accused the judge of operating a “kangaroo court” and called on a change of venue, expressing he did not feel he would receive a fair trial in Manhattan.

Trump has expressed a desire like to have the case moved to nearby Staten Island.

Loren Merchan deleted her LinkedIn page this past week, which Townhall reported listed her gender pronouns.

