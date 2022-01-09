There are various ways to financially support political efforts.

Whether by means of contributing directly to a party, a Political Action Committee or candidate committee, any election donation is done so with transparency as the details, including the donor and specific amount, are displayed on the Federal Election Commission website.

The FEC defines its purpose as being an “independent regulatory agency charged with administering and enforcing the federal campaign finance law” and contains an online database of campaign contributions that may be displayed by zip code, city, individual or employer.

A search of the FEC data reveals there is a lack of political diversity for many companies, especially for “big tech,” social media platforms — where censorship of conservatives has been an issue.

For instance, FEC records show that 99% of the political contributions made by Twitter employees in 2021 were to help fund Democratic efforts.

Out of the 823 donations, 561 were through the Democrat PAC Actblue, totaling $14,848.98.

Only eight, or one percent, of the contributions made were to Republicans.

“The one percent shocks. They have somebody who actually gave to the GOP. I’m stunned,” said Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center, according to the New York Post.

Gainor went on to say of the Twitter staffers, who have been accused of censoring conservative commentary, “Their day to day actions also contribute to that political party.”

“There was a time when you could give to one political party and still be fair handed, but that time is long past.”

Of the eight Republican donations, one was to Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for Congress. Kinzinger is often referred to by others in his party as a “RINO” — Republican in Name Only.

In 2021, 94% of political contributions made by workers at Google were to Democrats, totaling $652,600. Only $37,700 was donated to Republicans.

Political bias is revealed through campaign finance data and Republican censorship on social media and other online platforms.

A recent example of social media censorship involves the permanent ban of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican member of Congress from Georgia, from Twitter for what was deemed as “covid misinformation.” Greene’s personal Twitter account will no longer show up in any search.

