Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook listens during an open meeting of the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Mark Schiefelbein - File / AP)

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook Defies Trump's Firing, Hires Prominent Lawyer Who Represented Hunter Biden

 By Joe Saunders  August 26, 2025 at 10:20am
An ongoing struggle between President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve just took on a new twist.

Lisa Cook, the embattled Federal Reserve governor targeted for firing by President Donald Trump, said an accusation she engaged in mortgage fraud is not “cause” for her termination, according to The New York Times.

And she’s hired Hunter Biden’s attorney to back her up.

Trump announced Monday he was firing Cook after she was the subject of a criminal referral to the Justice Department from Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Pulte alleged that Cook had engaged in mortgage fraud by claiming both her Michigan home and a condo in Atlanta as her “primary residence.” A borrower’s “primary residence” tends to be subject to lower interest rates because individuals are less likely to default on loans that involve the homes they live in.

(Pulte has sent a similar criminal referral to the DOJ targeting Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, accusing him of mortgage fraud related to residences in California and Maryland.)

Hours after Trump’s announcement, The New York Times reported, Cook struck back, declaring in a statement released through her lawyer that “no cause exists under the law” for her to be fired.

Was Trump correct to fire Lisa Cook?

“President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ where no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so,” she said in the statement.

“I will not resign. I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.”

Cook’s attorney is Abbe Lowell, last seen on the national stage representing former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

One of Lowell’s failing arguments in Hunter Biden’s defense was that the charges against him were politically motivated.

On Monday, he was making a similar suggestion on Cook’s behalf.

“President Trump has taken to social media to once again ‘fire by tweet’ and once again his reflex to bully is flawed and his demands lack any proper process, basis or legal authority,” he said in a statement, according to CNBC.

“We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action,” Lowell said.

The Cook situation is the latest flashpoint in a feud between Trump and the Federal Reserve that goes back to Trump’s return to the White House.

The president has been demanding the Fed lower interest rates to spur the economy, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has resisted.

The disagreement has spread into other areas, like costly renovations to the Fed’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, but the Cook controversy features an actual legal issue that could end up before the Supreme Court.

In a Tuesday piece on the conservative website National Review senior political correspondent Jim Geraghty explained that presidential powers over the Federal Reserve have not been fully adjudicated.

The Federal Reserve Act, establishing the Fed in 1913, states that governors will serve terms of 14 years “unless sooner removed for cause by the President,” which implies the president has the power to fire governors, but does not define what “cause” entails.

Does an as-yet unproven allegation that Cook engaged in mortgage fraud count as “cause”?

Some social media users apparently thought so.

Democrats disagreed.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas — one of the loudest liberal voices in U.S. politics today — blasted Trump’s move as racist and sexist.

Cook is the first black woman to be a governor on the Fed board.

“For the first time in 111 years, a President is planning to fire a sitting Fed governor—and of course, it’s the first Black woman, Lisa Cook,” Crockett wrote.

“Trump’s message is clear: when Black women rise, he’ll do anything to push us down.”

