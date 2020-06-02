Federal riot teams have been dispatched to two U.S. cities as the Trump administration gears up to shut down riots that have taken place across the country.

President Donald Trump has also instructed “thousands and thousands” of soldiers and police to quell violence in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send riot teams to Miami and Washington, D.C., according to a senior Justice Department official, NPR reported.

The FBI will also deploy its Hostage Rescue Team to assist in controlling riots that have taken place in the streets of Washington, D.C., the senior official said. Protesters on Sunday night lit fires in Lafayette Park across from the White House.

Overall, 88 people were arrested in the Washington, D.C., protests, according to The Washington Post.

Trump said he was sparing no effort to restore order.

“I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do,” Trump said in a Rose Garden speech Monday night.

“I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” the president went on.

“A number of state and local governments have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents.

“I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America.

“I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights.”

Trump said that he will act if a city cannot control the violence on its own.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” the president said.

Trump also said he was bolstering security in the nation’s capital.

“As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property,” he said.

After his address, Trump walked across the street from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was founded in 1816. The church’s parish house was the target of arson during Sunday night’s riots, The Washington Post reported.

“Greatest country in the world,” Trump said as he inspected the damage, according to a White House media pool report. “And we’re going to keep it safe.”

