SECTIONS
Culture Health US News
Print

Feds Issue Unprecedented Alert: Throw Out All Romaine Lettuce

Heads of romaine lettuce Alex Staroseltsev / ShutterstockThe CDC has urged consumers to throw out any and all romaine lettuce due to concerns over an E. coli outbreak. (Alex Staroseltsev / Shutterstock)

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:46am
Print

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out an alert advising consumers not to consume, serve or sell any romaine lettuce, regardless of where or when it was purchased.

The alert applies even to those who have lettuce and have eaten part of it without suffering ill side effects.

As of Tuesday, the CDC and the United States Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce.

According to the CDC’s website, the alert extends to “all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.”

TRENDING: White House Restores Acosta’s Press Pass, Lays Out Specific Rules He Must Obey

The agency recommends that “if you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whether a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.”

The CDC also recommends that if you have stored romaine in your refrigerator recently, you should wash and sanitize the drawers or shelves where the romaine was stored.

This five-step process is the recommended method to ensure that your refrigerator is free of contaminants.

It is also not safe to consume romaine lettuce at a restaurant, according to the CDC, which has advised restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell any romaine or mixes that contain romaine.

Do you have any lettuce you need to throw out?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

As yet, no common grower, supplier, distributor or brand has been identified as the source of the contamination. However, testing indicates that this outbreak appears to have the same DNA fingerprint as last year’s E. coli outbreak which killed five people and sickened nearly 200. That outbreak was determined to have originated with lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona area.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday that it is “frustrating” that the FDA cannot tie this outbreak to its origin but, “we have confidence that it’s tied to romaine lettuce.”

“Most of the romaine lettuce being harvested right now is coming from the California region, although there’s some lettuce coming in from Mexico,” Gottlieb said, according to CNN.

So far, the CDC reported that there have been 32 people infected with this strain of Shiga toxin producing E. coli O157:H7.

The 32 cases have been spread across 11 states between Oct. 8 and Oct 31.

RELATED: More Wildfire Victims Join Lawsuit Against California’s Biggest Utility

While there have been 13 people hospitalized, no deaths were reported at the time of the CDC’s report.

An additional 18 people were identified with what the CDC called, “the same DNA fingerprint” of E. coli in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Fred Lucas

Sen. Chuck Schumer stands in front of several Senate DemocratsAlex Wong / Getty Images

Senate Democrats Block Trump’s Nominees for Key Posts

Randy DeSoto

Ivanka Alan DershowitzNicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images; The Five / YouTube screen shot

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Declares Ivanka Trump’s Email Use a ‘Non-Issue’

Jack Davis

Actor James Woods pictured at the Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.Photo by Todd Williamson / Getty Images

James Woods Links Socialism to Poison, Trashes Ocasio-Cortez Supporters over Latest Snafu

Savannah Pointer

Rep. Trey Gowdy answers questions in a 2016 file photoMark Wilson / Getty Images

Trey Gowdy Sets His Sights on Ivanka Trump’s Emails, Sends Letter to White House

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

Chris Agee

Adult film star Stormy DanielsJStone / Shutterstock

Stormy Daniels: Legal War with Trump ‘Completely Destroyed’ Career

Kevin Daley

Sotomayor and KavanaughSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Justice Sotomayor Reveals How She Greeted Brett Kavanaugh After His Confirmation

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.