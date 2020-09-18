Login
Feds Arrest Over 100 Gang Members, Rescue 5 Missing Children in Weeks-Long Operation

By Jake Dima
Published September 18, 2020 at 11:35am
United States Marshals in Oklahoma City apprehended over 260 suspected criminals, including approximately 140 gang members, and located five missing children in a weeks-long operation.

The law enforcement initiative, dubbed “Operation Triple Beam,” lasted nearly two months and netted 262 arrests, according to KFOR.

The arrests included suspects accused of homicide, assault, burglary and drug offenses. 141 of the suspects were gang members.

Officers recovered 72 firearms, approximately 20 pounds of narcotics and $17,000.

“Operation Triple Beam OKC was a targeted enforcement initiative by the Marshals and their partners to address violent crime in and around Oklahoma City,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma Johnny Kuhlman said in a news release.

“Our primary goal with operations like OTB is to make communities safer,” Kuhlman continued.

“When we arrest these violent fugitives, we are also removing guns and narcotics from our streets. We believe these efforts have an immediate, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

U.S. Marshals arrested a prison escapee, a Crip gang member who allegedly stole an officer’s patrol rifle, and two suspected gang members who allegedly kidnapped their own children from a daycare.

A total of 13 law enforcement organizations joined the U.S. Marshals to crack down on violent crime in the area.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







