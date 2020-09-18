United States Marshals in Oklahoma City apprehended over 260 suspected criminals, including approximately 140 gang members, and located five missing children in a weeks-long operation.

The law enforcement initiative, dubbed “Operation Triple Beam,” lasted nearly two months and netted 262 arrests, according to KFOR.

The arrests included suspects accused of homicide, assault, burglary and drug offenses. 141 of the suspects were gang members.

Officers recovered 72 firearms, approximately 20 pounds of narcotics and $17,000.

A 60-day U.S. Marshals operation to reduce violent gang crime in Oklahoma City resulted in 262 arrests – including six people wanted for homicide – and the rescue of five missing children: https://t.co/leNPRZxUGG — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) September 18, 2020

“Operation Triple Beam OKC was a targeted enforcement initiative by the Marshals and their partners to address violent crime in and around Oklahoma City,” U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma Johnny Kuhlman said in a news release.

“Our primary goal with operations like OTB is to make communities safer,” Kuhlman continued.

“When we arrest these violent fugitives, we are also removing guns and narcotics from our streets. We believe these efforts have an immediate, positive impact on the communities we serve.”

U.S. Marshals arrested a prison escapee, a Crip gang member who allegedly stole an officer’s patrol rifle, and two suspected gang members who allegedly kidnapped their own children from a daycare.

A total of 13 law enforcement organizations joined the U.S. Marshals to crack down on violent crime in the area.

