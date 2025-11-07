Feds Battening Down Hatches as J6 Pipe Bomb Revelation Nears - 'Biggest Scandal of My Lifetime' Says Glenn Beck Who Has Inside Track on Story

Law enforcement during the first ten months of President Donald Trump’s administration might reduce to two simple words: bombshell fatigue.

Indeed, one may forgive Trump supporters who react to the latest breathless reporting with a collective yawn. “Wake me up when deep-state operatives finally pay for their crimes,” the skeptical patriot might say.

Nonetheless, based on new information from Blaze News investigative reporters Steve Baker and Joseph Hanneman, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck declared Wednesday that the identity of the person who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic National Committees on Jan. 5, 2021 — the night before the much-ballyhooed Capitol incursion — amounts to the “biggest scandal of my lifetime,” and that Blaze will release the suspect’s name after multiple federal agencies have “battened down the hatches.”

Beck spoke to Baker by phone Wednesday during “The Glenn Beck Program” podcast.

“I’ve been pulling these threads for years,” Baker said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “And I pulled one last Wednesday, two weeks ago today.”

“And when I pulled this thread,” he added, “I was so shocked by what I saw, I immediately took it to a source in one of the most important, highest-level investigative federal agencies in the country. I immediately took it to our sources there, and I said, ‘You have to see this.'”

“After they looked at it for about two hours, the response that I got back was, ‘Holy F,'” he continued. “And then the follow-up response was, ‘She’s one of us!'”

Beck proceeded to hype the eventual revelation of the suspect’s identity.

“When you find out the position,” the host said, “I mean, this is going to lead — it’s not just this one person — this now will implicate so many people at the highest levels.”

Alarmingly, Baker then explained that the Blaze investigators did not take their discovery to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“We believe that they were actively engaged in the cover-up,” he said.

How much confidence does the reporter have in the suspect identification?

“I will tell you that from gait analysis — that’s the analysis of the hoodied bomber … compared to the gait analysis of this individual in private life and at work — that the actual software hit at a 94 percent accuracy,” Baker said.

“Then,” he continued, “human analysis from the experts in intelligence is much higher. They looked at it and went, ‘My God, that’s it. We’ve got it,” and put things in motion as a result of that.”

“I think it is the biggest scandal of my lifetime. It is monstrous.” – @glennbeck and @SteveBakerUSA discuss MAJOR new developments in the J6 Pipe Bomber investigation pic.twitter.com/pdVGL71qXN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 5, 2025

Alas, Thursday afternoon on X, Baker announced that the Blaze had “hit the pause button” on the story “so those interested parties can have some more time to look at the J6 pipe bomber evidence.”

Nonetheless, he called the story “real,” “HUGE,” and a “game-changer.”

🚨Update on J6 Pipe Bomber Report🚨 After an abundance of counsel from trusted parties within and outside the government, we’ve hit the pause button so those interested parties can have some more time to look at the J6 pipe bomber evidence. There are things they need to do… pic.twitter.com/1U7X1L94jG — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) November 6, 2025

Needless to say, the announced “pause” gave rise to disappointment and skepticism.

Before I come right out and say this explanation makes no sense, and that we’ve heard this too many times- out of respect for you, Steve, I’ll give you an opportunity to answer this question: why would a journalist wait to break a story so that the government could have more time… — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) November 7, 2025

I haven’t followed the details of what has been teased and promised, but I’m always skeptical of people who keep talking about what’s coming instead of showing it. These days, that kind of buildup usually reeks of engagement farming. https://t.co/IBexCnowiF — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 7, 2025

It would make sense, of course, if many Trump supporters felt burned by another hyped bombshell.

If so, however, it would not make sense to blame Baker and Beck — at least not yet. After all, by not taking his evidence to the FBI, Baker himself demonstrated that he does not trust everyone involved in the investigation.

And who can blame him? To put it mildly, Trump’s law-enforcement team has not exactly covered itself in glory these last ten months.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, for instance, embarrassed the administration with her failure to deliver anything of significance pertaining to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after strongly suggesting she would do so.

In July, Assistant FBI Director Dan Bongino reportedly grew so frustrated with Bondi over Epstein that he threatened to quit.

But the FBI has played its own role in diminishing public confidence. After all, in May both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel swore that Epstein killed himself in federal prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019 without, in the view of many in the public, providing substantial enough evidence to back such claims up.

Moreover, not every misstep has involved Epstein. In September, for instance, Trump publicly insisted that Bondi must recognize the urgency of bringing justice to former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, and Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York.

Comey and James have since come under federal indictments.

Even on the pipe bomb case, the current FBI leadership has over-promised and under-delivered.

By contrast, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard put together a team that traced the origins of the Russia collusion hoax to a specific date and a specific series of actions undertaken in the final months of former President Barack Obama’s administration. Gabbard’s heroic work, however, has yet to result in indictments.

We have reason to hope, of course, that this time things will be different. Or, at least, we must concede that responsibility for the skepticism we feel does not fall on Baker or Beck.

Nonetheless, the administration’s current law-enforcement team has not earned the benefit of the doubt.

