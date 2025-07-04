Feds Breeding Billions of Flies, Planning to Dump Them on Texas and Mexico

The federal government is currently breeding billions of sterile screwworm flies in an effort to combat a deadly parasite that targets livestock and wildlife across parts of Texas and Mexico.

The multinational project, which has been active for decades, is being expanded with new infrastructure built to combat a growing threat posed by the screwworm fly.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is overseeing the program with support from Mexico, utilizing specialized fly production and sterilization facilities.

According to CBS News, the USDA plans to build a new $8.5 million insect dispersal center in Texas while converting a site in southern Mexico to handle increased production of flies that are incapable of reproducing.

These steps are being taken as part of a sterile fly output strategy that is expected to continue through 2026.

Roughly 117 million flies are produced and sterilized each week at a laboratory in Panama. The insects are then shipped to release zones in the southern U.S. and Central America.

Fox News reported that after sterilization, the flies are separated by sex and chilled for easier handling.

Female flies are less effective fliers and are largely excluded from airborne drops.

The sterile screwworms are released from planes over affected areas in hopes of overwhelming and eradicating wild populations.

By using sterile flies, the wild population is unable to reproduce, leading to its eventual collapse.

The technique has been credited with eliminating the screwworm from the country in previous decades, but the parasites continue to pose a risk due to their presence in South America.

As CBS noted, the operation could be crucial in preventing outbreaks, such as one that occurred in Florida, where over 130 endangered deer died in 2016 before authorities brought it under control.

The screwworm fly lays eggs in open wounds of animals, causing severe infections and often death if left untreated.

Both outlets reported that cattle and other livestock are highly vulnerable, with infestations capable of killing large animals in a matter of days.

The USDA’s goal is to prevent the fly from regaining a foothold in North America by maintaining and expanding the sterile release program.

The strategy is being carried out across borders and includes aerial drops in the Florida Keys, southern Texas, northern Mexico, and parts of Central America.

The ongoing program is considered one of the most successful insect eradication campaigns ever attempted.

Federal officials plan to continue expanding the operation in the coming years to meet increasing threats.

