SECTIONS
US News
Print

Feds Consider Removing Legal Protection From Gray Wolves in 48 States

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. The federal government is considering another attempt to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tells The Associated Press it has begun a science-based review of the status of the wolf, which presently is covered by the Endangered Species Act in most of the nation. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

By The Western Journal
June 14, 2018 at 8:18am

Print

The federal government is considering another attempt to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday told The Associated Press it has begun a science-based review of the status of the wolf, which presently is covered by the Endangered Species Act in most of the nation and cannot be killed unless threatening human life.

If the agency decides to begin the process of removing the wolf from the endangered species list, it will publish a proposal by the end of the year.

“Any proposal will follow a robust, transparent and open public process that will provide opportunity for public comment,” the service said in a statement to the AP.

The government first proposed revoking the wolf’s protected status in 2013, but backed off after federal courts struck down its plan for “delisting” the species in the western Great Lakes region.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Supreme Court’s Big Blow Against Voter Fraud Is Game Changer

Long despised by farmers and ranchers, wolves were shot, trapped and poisoned out of existence in most of the U.S. by the mid-20th century.

Since securing protection in the 1970s, they have bounced back in parts of the country.

They total about 3,800 in the western Great Lakes states of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Other established populations are in the Northern Rockies, where they are no longer listed as endangered, and the Pacific Northwest.

Do you think the government should remove the legal protection on gray wolves?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Federal regulators contend they’ve recovered sufficiently for their designation as endangered to be removed and management responsibilities handed over to the states.

Environmental groups say it’s too early for that, as wolves still haven’t returned to most of their historical range.

“Time and again the courts have told the service that wolves need further recovery before their protections can be removed,” said Collette Adkins, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

“But the agency is dead set on appeasing special interests who want to kill these amazing animals.”

Members of Congress have tried numerous times to strip wolves of legal protection. Another bill to do so is pending in the U.S. House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Congress, Environmental Protection Agency EPA, federal government

By: The Western Journal on June 14, 2018 at 8:18am

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - MARCH 09: F.B.I. Director Robert Mueller speaks at a news conference at the bureau's headquaters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Mueller was responding to a report by the Justice Department inspector general that concluded the FBI had committed 22 violations in its collection of information through the use of national security letters. The letters, which the audit numbered at 47,000 in 2005, allow the agency to collect information like telephone, banking and e-mail records without a judicially approved subpoena.

Fed Judge Rules Against Mueller: He Must Name Unidentified Persons in Manafort Indictment

Randy DeSoto

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

Chris Agee

Sarah Sanders Kills Big CBS Story With One Tweet

Erin Coates

Outrage Follows After Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Grapes

Joe Simonson

Stormy Could Lose Entire Legal Fund to Avenatti in Bankruptcy Court, Be Left With Nothing

Erin Coates

Breaking: President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Lawmakers

Scott Kelnhofer

Supreme Court Makes Landmark Decision Regarding Ohio Voter Fraud

Chris Agee

rod rosenstein

Report: GOP Leaders Hammer Rosenstein Over ‘Intimidation’ Tactics and ‘Chilling’ Threats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.