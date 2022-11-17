Feds Flag 93 Financial Transfers of Biden-Linked Operatives - They All Have 1 Thing in Common, Report

Businesses and associates linked to the Biden family allegedly exchanged over $2 million in wire transfers with a Shanghai investment fund controlled by the Bank of China over a five-year period, according to a Treasury Department document obtained by Republican members of the House Oversight Committee.

Biden-linked operatives allegedly exchanged $2,461,962.60 in total with the Shanghai firm through 93 wire transactions between 2014 and 2019, according to a Suspicious Activity Report obtained by House Oversight Republicans, which also identified Hunter Biden as a “politically exposed person.”

The revelation comes amid a House Oversight Committee investigation into the Biden family’s financial dealings.

The document is the lone SAR that House Republicans have obtained following a rule change from the Department of Treasury that blocked them from accessing reports related to the Biden family’s suspicious overseas business dealings, according to a Thursday report from the committee.

Congressional committees were previously able to access SARs for review, but the new policy doesn’t allow that.

The Treasury Department has 150 Suspicious Activity Reports related to the Biden family’s financial transactions, the report alleges, but Congressional committees are no longer able to access SARs under a new Treasury rule change.

House Republicans allege that Biden was knowingly involved in his son, Hunter’s overseas business deals and are investigating the Biden family’s financial dealings.

“Despite numerous formal requests by Committee Republicans to review those SARs, and despite decades of precedent of Treasury making SARs available pursuant to congressional requests, the Biden Administration changed longstanding policy and now refuses to produce Biden family SARs or to make them available for Committee Republican investigators’ in camera review,” the report read.

House Republicans accused the Biden Administration of obstructing their investigation and accused Biden personally of misleading the American public regarding his knowledge of his family’s business dealings.

“The President misled the American people during his 2020 campaign for the presidency, and he continues to be untruthful every time he repeats or fails to repudiate the false narrative that he had no knowledge or discussions with his family about their business dealings,” the report read.

“To date, Committee Republicans have sent over a hundred document requests to numerous entities, including the White House and Department of Treasury, but have not received a single document from the Administration.”

The White House called the allegations against the Biden family “conspiracy theories ” in a press conference and declined to offer further comments to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically-motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said.

“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities, and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge.”

House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

