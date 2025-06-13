Share
News

What Was He Doing? Feds Grab Viral LA Riot Deliveryman

 By Joe Saunders  June 13, 2025 at 9:55am
Share

Publicity can be a problem, when it comes to crime.

A man who was recorded by television news crews driving a truck delivering riot masks to Los Angeles “protesters” got a brief moment of internet infamy this week when the recording went viral.

Now, after coming face to face with some FBI agents, he might have a lot more time to think about his actions.

In a post published to the social media platform X, Bill Essayli, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, identified the man as Alejandro Theodoro Orellana and stated he is charged with “Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders.”

At a news conference Thursday, the FBI’s assistant director in charge of the Bureau’s Los Angeles field office, Akil Davis, said the FBI had been working with the Department of Homeland Security on enforcing immigration laws since February, according to CBS News.

Orellana’s arrest was part of that effort, he said.

Is there some secret benefactor funding these riots?

“Alejandro was providing masks and face shields to violent rioters throughout the week and was arrested by our SWAT teams this morning with the success and the appreciation and assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Davis said, according to CBS.

Orellano’s activities were hardly a secret. The delivery of Bionic Face Shields — the actual name of the brand — to street protesters in apparent anticipation of clashes with police over illegal immigration enforcement drew national attention — and raised questions about the organization and funding behind the rioters.

Related:
Someone Filming LA Protest with 20x Zoom Lens Spotted Unknown Sniper's Deadly Position

Likewise, his arrest lit up the commentary on social media, as well.

In an interview with Fox News, Essayli indicated Orellana’s arrest is important — arresting thugs is always important — but authorities aren’t interested in stopping there when it comes to the violence that has wracked L.A.

“We have made it a huge priority to try to identify, locate and arrest those who are involved in organizing, supporting, funding or facilitating these riots,” he said.

“It appears they’re well-orchestrated, and coordinated and well-funded, so we want to understand who these people are and where this organization’s coming from and today was one of those first arrests, the key arrests that we did.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




USAID Official and Three Others Plead Guilty After Decade-Long, Half-Billion Dollar Bribery Scheme Falls Apart
After Marines Detain First Civilian in Los Angeles, US Northern Command Confirms Their Authority
What Was He Doing? Feds Grab Viral LA Riot Deliveryman
This Was No Half-Measure: Here's How Much Punishment Israel Dished Out in 5 Waves of Strikes
Paratroopers Roar After Trump Says the Name Biden Didn't Want to Hear
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation