What Was He Doing? Feds Grab Viral LA Riot Deliveryman

Publicity can be a problem, when it comes to crime.

A man who was recorded by television news crews driving a truck delivering riot masks to Los Angeles “protesters” got a brief moment of internet infamy this week when the recording went viral.

Now, after coming face to face with some FBI agents, he might have a lot more time to think about his actions.

🚨NEW—Driver who went viral for dropping off and distributing “Bionic Shield” face masks to rioters just got scooped up by the FBI. FAFO! pic.twitter.com/9fePiAF4ex — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

In a post published to the social media platform X, Bill Essayli, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, identified the man as Alejandro Theodoro Orellana and stated he is charged with “Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders.”

At a news conference Thursday, the FBI’s assistant director in charge of the Bureau’s Los Angeles field office, Akil Davis, said the FBI had been working with the Department of Homeland Security on enforcing immigration laws since February, according to CBS News.

Orellana’s arrest was part of that effort, he said.

Is there some secret benefactor funding these riots? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (393 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“Alejandro was providing masks and face shields to violent rioters throughout the week and was arrested by our SWAT teams this morning with the success and the appreciation and assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Davis said, according to CBS.

Orellano’s activities were hardly a secret. The delivery of Bionic Face Shields — the actual name of the brand — to street protesters in apparent anticipation of clashes with police over illegal immigration enforcement drew national attention — and raised questions about the organization and funding behind the rioters.

Sleeper Cell OPS: 🚨A mysterious man in a black truck dropped off UVEX Bionic Face Shields for the protestors and handed them out like candy REPORTER: “It just feels like something is about to happen.” Bionic Face Shield Specs: Full-frame design totally protects head and… pic.twitter.com/4zrfEkwnX3 — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) June 10, 2025

🚨BREAKING: “Bionic face shields” are now being delivered in large numbers to the rioters in Los Angeles. Paid insurrection.

pic.twitter.com/qERIxWbIyf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2025

JUST IN: Man in a black truck spotted dropping off Bionic face shields that were quickly taken by protesters. “It just feels like something is about to happen.” “It looks like a bionic shield is what that’s called. That’s not the kind of thing that buy in bulk if you don’t plan… pic.twitter.com/InV6tvVdyq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

Likewise, his arrest lit up the commentary on social media, as well.

The FBI arrested the person who was responsible for having face shields available at the LA pre-planned riot. Amazing what the actual FBI can do when they are not using all their time prosecuting political appointments. pic.twitter.com/1a444dFLda — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 12, 2025

🚨BREAKING: The man who passed out bionic face shields to LA rioters has now BEEN ARRESTED. U.S. Attorney Essayli: “We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles.” Now find out who paid him. pic.twitter.com/7GQpXEadlN — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 12, 2025

Wonder where this “key” arrest will lead?https://t.co/GFcsm2yIQj — 𝙹𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚎 𝙷𝚒𝚜𝚕𝚎 (@janicehisle) June 12, 2025

In an interview with Fox News, Essayli indicated Orellana’s arrest is important — arresting thugs is always important — but authorities aren’t interested in stopping there when it comes to the violence that has wracked L.A.

“We have made it a huge priority to try to identify, locate and arrest those who are involved in organizing, supporting, funding or facilitating these riots,” he said.

“It appears they’re well-orchestrated, and coordinated and well-funded, so we want to understand who these people are and where this organization’s coming from and today was one of those first arrests, the key arrests that we did.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.