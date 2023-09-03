Feds Knew About Over $1B in Human Trafficking Transactions After Epstein's Death

Recent court disclosures indicate that federal authorities had knowledge of over $1 billion in suspicious “human trafficking” transactions connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

These revelations, dating back 16 years, have emerged in the wake of Epstein’s death in 2019, shedding new light on the sinister activities of the notorious sex offender.

Mimi Liu, representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, made this explosive revelation during a recent hearing in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday, CNBC reported.

She argued that JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, had notified the Treasury Department about these transactions after Epstein’s passing, adding a layer of complexity to an already contentious legal battle.

Liu didn’t mince words, stating, “‘Epstein’s entire business with JPMorgan and JPMorgan’s entire business with Epstein was human trafficking.”

She made this assertion while advocating for a summary court judgment in favor of the plaintiffs — the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $190 million lawsuit alleges that the bank played a role in facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking of young women during his time as a JPMorgan customer, spanning from 1998 to 2013, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Liu highlighted a $9 million series of transactions involving payments to women and questionable withdrawals from Epstein’s accounts at the bank, CNBC reported.

These transactions were purportedly linked to the facilitation of over 20,000 sexual encounters, considering Epstein’s pattern of disbursing several hundred dollars for each sexual liaison.

“JPMorgan was a full-service bank for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” Liu asserted during the hearing.

The disgraced financier was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he met his demise in a Manhattan jail cell, an incident officially classified as suicide.

The Virgin Islands alleged that the bank maintained a business relationship with Epstein for an extended period, disregarding multiple internal warning signs and his 2008 admission of guilt in a Florida sex crime, according to CNBC.

Liu contended that as early as 2006, the bank had amassed extensive financial data related to Epstein, which served to substantiate his involvement in “sex crimes involving children.”

JPMorgan has vehemently denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s involvement in a sex trafficking operation during his tenure as their client.

The bank has also retaliated with allegations of its own, claiming that high-ranking officials in the territory extended favors to Epstein, including tax concessions and waived “sex-offender monitoring requirements,” in exchange for financial incentives, according to the Daily Beast.

JPMorgan’s filings reveal that Cecile de Jongh, the former first lady of the territory, managed Epstein’s affairs while her husband served as territorial governor, the Daily Mail reported.

Epstein also made notable donations to local politicians, including Democratic Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett, according to Insider.

Felicia Ellsworth, representing JPMorgan, argued that it was inappropriate for the judge to determine the bank’s knowledge before the trial and also contended that the U.S. territory lacked the legal standing to file a lawsuit, CNBC reported.

She also argued that JPMorgan had notified the feds about Epstein’s transactions multiple times, including as early as 2002, the Daily Mail reported.

Ellsworth went on to challenge the Virgin Islands’ claim that their client had impeded investigations into Epstein, asserting that the bank had proactively pursued information from federal authorities concerning their ongoing inquiries into Epstein’s behavior.

The legal battle awaits U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff’s verdict on Thursday’s motions.

A decision on expediting the resolution of major legal disputes is expected by the end of September, ahead of the Oct. 23 trial.

Back in June, Rakoff gave his preliminary approval to JPMorgan’s $290 million settlement with women who claimed they were abused by Epstein.

