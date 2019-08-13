Feds Launch Investigation After Transgender High School Athletes Dominate Girls Competition

The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights will investigate a discrimination claim after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference allowed biological males to compete in girls’ athletic events.

Conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom requested that the department open an investigation.

“The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights Wednesday granted the request of three teen track athletes to investigate their allegations of illegal discrimination,” an ADF news release stated, according to The Daily Wire.

“Ever since the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference [CIAC] adopted a policy that allows biological males who claim a female identity to compete in girls’ athletic events, boys have consistently deprived Selina Soule and two other female athletes of honors and opportunities to compete at elite levels,” the news release continued.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show, Soule explained to host Tucker Carlson that “I came eighth place and the top six qualify for the regional New England meet and if those two athletes weren’t competing then I would have been the sixth girl and I would’ve moved on and advanced.”

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

In a February interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Soule said that “it’s unfair to put someone who is biologically a male, who has not undergone anything in terms of hormone therapy, against cis-gender girls,” The Daily Wire reported.

According to ADF, CIAC policy “regularly results in boys out-performing and displacing girls in competitive high-school track events across Connecticut. Throughout the 2018-19 track season, males consistently deprived the female athletes who are part of the complaint of multiple medals, opportunities to compete at a higher level, and the public recognition critical to college recruiting and scholarship opportunities.”

ADF’s case hinges on Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which the organization states “was designed to eliminate discrimination against women in education and athletics.”

Do you think biological males should be allowed to compete against females in athletic competitions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (18 Votes) 99% (2296 Votes)

“Women fought long and hard to earn the equal athletic opportunities that Title IX provides,” the release states.

In a letter addressed to the U.S. Department of Education and published online, ADF presented its case for a federal investigation.

“Like large numbers of girls around the nation, each Complainant has trained much of her life—striving to shave mere fractions of seconds off her race times—in order to experience the personal satisfaction of victory, gain opportunities to participate in state and regional meets, gain access to opportunities to be recruited and offered athletic scholarships by colleges, and more,” the letter stated.

Biologically male athletes Terry Miller and Andraya Eastwood have “taken 15 women’s state championship titles (titles held in 2016 by ten different Connecticut girls) and have taken more than 40 opportunities to participate in higher level competitions from female track athletes in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone,” ADF alleges.

RELATED: Federal Judge Rules That School’s Transgender Bathroom Ban Is Discriminatory

According to ADF, Miller won the 2018 CIAC State Open Championship Women’s Outdoor Track 100m by a wide margin. Miller completed the race in 11.72 seconds; Eastwood came in second at 12.29 seconds. No biologically female athlete finished with a time better than 12.36 seconds.

Terry Miller of Bulkeley wins the 100m girls dash i. 11.72 (meet record). Andraya Yearwood of Cromwell 2nd, RHAM’s Bridget Lalonde 3rd #cttrack pic.twitter.com/4GmLRyicDI — GameTimeCT (@GameTimeCT) June 4, 2018

ADF’s letter includes over 20 pages of argumentation against the CIAC policy.

“For all the reasons detailed above, Complainants believe that the OCR should find that the CIAC and its member schools are denying girls equal opportunities for participation and success in athletic activities, in violation of Title IX, as a result of the CIAC Policy and its member schools’ enforcement or toleration of that Policy,” the letter concludes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.