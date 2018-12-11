Feds Have Secretly Been Holding On to 6,000 Pages of Anti-Clinton Whistleblower Docs

As Republicans enter their final days of control of the House, they plan to give the Clinton Foundation one last dose of scrutiny before Democrats take control.

North Carolina Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, said his committee will hold a hearing on the status of a Justice Department investigation into the foundation that was requested last year.

That hearing comes even as Meadows disclosed that new allegations have appeared claiming that the Clinton Foundation engaged in misappropriation of funds and that donors were assured they could count on favors from Hillary Clinton, who was then secretary of state, Fox News reported.

“We’re just now starting to work with a couple of whistleblowers that would indicate that there is a great probability of significant improper activity that’s happening in and around the Clinton Foundation,” he said, according to The Hill.

The Clinton Foundation also faces storm clouds in the form of what The Hill reports are “6,000 pages of evidence attached to a whistleblower submission filed secretly more than a year ago with the IRS and FBI.”

According to the report, the bottom line of the evidence gathered by a firm called MDA Analytics LLC was that the Clinton Foundation “engaged in illegal activities and may be liable for millions of dollars in delinquent taxes and penalties.”

“There is probable cause that the Clinton Foundation has run afoul of IRS rules regarding tax-exempt charitable organizations and has acted inconsistently with its stated purpose,” MDA Analytics claimed.

“The Foundation should be investigated for all of the above-mentioned improprieties. The tax rules, codes, statutes and the rule of law should and must be applied in this case,” MDA Analytics added.

The Hill reported that the Justice Department probe of the foundation has requested documents from the firm.

Retired FBI supervisory agent Jeffrey Danik called the MDA findings “a very good roadmap for investigation.”

“When you have the organization’s own lawyers using words like ‘quid pro quo,’ ‘conflicts of interest’ and ‘whistleblower protections,’ you have enough to get permission to start interviewing and asking questions,” he said.

Speculation that donors to the Clinton Foundation were giving in exchange for access and not to support good works rose after filings were released that showed donations to the Clinton Foundation took a steep drop after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to President Donald Trump.

Meadows said the 58 percent drop “raises grave concerns their operations were not above board as the American people have been led to believe.”

“Whenever we look at the possibility of ‘pay to play’ by government officials, current or former, it demands answers and anyone who uses public office to sell access for their own financial benefit must be held accountable,” he said.

The foundation maintains its innocence.

“The Clinton Foundation has been one of the most heavily scrutinized charitable organizations in the world, and subjected to outrageous, politically motivated allegations that have been proven false time and time again,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“Critics continue to resurrect these false claims to try to damage the reputation of the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation,” the spokesman said.

