Feds Take Aim at Electronic Highway Signs, Messages on Them Are About to Look a Lot Different Now
President Joe Biden’s humorless administration is at it again. As Biden seeks to have total control over every aspect of our lives, the feds are setting out to even eliminate the funny quips often seen on electronic road signs on highways across the country.
The Federal Highway Administration published its latest rules changes on Dec. 19, giving states two years to come into compliance with them all, The Associated Press reported Sunday.
Some of the new rules in the 1,100-page manual take aim at what is allowed on electronic road information signs.
The new mandates ban signs with funny or obscure messages, references to pop culture or anything that isn’t strictly traffic-related because the agency says they could distract drivers, according to the AP.
The messages will be banned by 2026.
The Biden-controlled agency, which is part of the Department of Transportation, maintains that road signs should be “simple, direct, brief, legible and clear” and relay only official information.
Approved messages will include information about wearing seatbelts, avoiding drunken driving and speeding and being aware of road hazards.
The AP said anything meant to amuse will be banned.
Some examples: “Use Yah Blinkah” in Massachusetts; “Visiting in-laws? Slow down, get there late,” from Ohio; “Don’t drive Star Spangled Hammered,” from Pennsylvania; and “Hocus pocus, drive with focus” from New Jersey.
Arizona in particular has had a lot of fun with the 300-plus electric signs over its highways.
The state has been holding yearly contests for the best quips for road signs, and the results have proved popular with drivers.
ARIZONA DOESN’T SPRING FORWARD
WE BUCKLE UP
(best highway sign I’ve ever seen)
— Kaylene Wright (@kayleneannawyn) March 8, 2020
Arizona highway safety sign for today. pic.twitter.com/piVh9RlwBZ
— Give Me Internet (@GiveMeInternet) June 16, 2019
Arizona highway sign “Enjoy your independence ? Drive sober.”
❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️
— Tay Espinoza (@tay_noza) July 5, 2018
“Camping in the left lane attracts bears” – DOT sign on an Arizona highway
— Jillian Johnson (@JillianMarisa) April 22, 2018
Now they won’t be allowed.
Arizona Republican state Rep. David Cook doesn’t understand why the Biden administration felt it had to get involved in the issue.
“The humor part of it, we kinda like,” Cook told KPHO-TV in Phoenix. “I think in Arizona the majority of us do, if not all of us.”
“So we don’t understand why are you trying to have the federal government come in and tell us what we can do in our own state,” he said. “Prime example that the federal government is not focusing on what they need to be focusing on.”
Cook had a perfectly legitimate question there.
Why do Biden and his administration think they have a right to tell the states they can’t engage in just a bit of levity to make our daily lives a tad less dreary? Meanwhile, they refuse to lift a finger in their legitimate duties of securing the border and deporting criminal illegals.
Is there no end to the arrogance of this left-wing regime?
