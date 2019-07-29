SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

‘Feel Better’ Rag Dolls Pulled from Dollar Store After Being Labeled ‘Racist’

By Jack Davis
Published July 29, 2019 at 12:24pm
Print

Cries of racism are resounding across New Jersey over the sale of black rag dolls meant to be slammed against a wall as a form of stress relief.

The Feel Better dolls have been pulled from store shelves amid a deluge of complaints.

Ricky Shah, president of the One Dollar Zone retail chain, said about 1,000 dolls were pulled from its store in Bayonne and two others in the state, The Associated Press reported.

The dolls are made of black fabric with red, green, black and yellow yarn for hair. Each doll has bright white eyes and teeth as well as instructions about how to abuse it.

“Whenever things don’t go well and you want to hit the wall and yell here’s a little ‘feel better doll’ that you just will not do without,” the instructions read. “Just grab it firmly by the legs and find a wall to slam the doll and as you whack the ‘feel good doll’ do not forget to yell ‘I FEEL GOOD, I FEEL GOOD.'”

TRENDING: Former Obama Admin Attorney Forced To Apologize After False Claim About Fox News

State Assemblyman Angela McKnight, a Democrat from Hudson, was not feeling quite that good about the dolls when she visited a Bayonne shop.

“When I heard about this doll on social media, I knew I had to do something immediately,” she wrote on Facebook. “This doll is offensive and disturbing on so many levels. It is clearly made in an inappropriate representation of a black person and instructs people to ‘slam’ and ‘whack’ her.

Are these dolls racist?

Racism has no place in the world and I will not tolerate it, especially not in this district. When I saw the doll in person, I cringed and was truly disheartened by the thought of a black child being beaten by another child or an adult for pure pleasure. To have a product depict or teach children that it is OK to hit another child, regardless of race, in order to feel good is sick. Dolls should be a symbol of love, care and affection.”

Bayonne Mayor Jimmie Davis joined in the condemnation of the Feel Good dolls, saying on Facebook that they “can certainly be considered racist.”

“Aside from the shock of seeing such an insensitive product being sold in our community, I am grateful for the people that saw it and said something immediately! I also want to thank Assemblywoman McKnight for her quick response and assistance. We will not tolerate any symbol of hate and division within our community!” he posted.

Many on social media rendered their verdicts as well.

RELATED: Two Students from China Arrested for Allegedly Using Stolen Credit Cards To Pay College Tuition

Shah offered an apology and said the dolls were part of a lot of closeout merchandise his stores had purchased.

“This somehow slipped through the cracks,” he said.

CNN reported that the dolls had also been made in yellow and green.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Decorated US Vet, Police Officer Considering 2020 Challenge to Ilhan Omar
McSally Defends Gen. Hyten as Sexual Assault Allegations Loom Large: He ‘Is Innocent of These Charges’
Man Discovers Baby Inside Box in Late Mother’s Freezer
Age 10 Boy Charged with Aggravated Assault After Game of Dodgeball on School Playground
‘Feel Better’ Rag Dolls Pulled from Dollar Store After Being Labeled ‘Racist’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×