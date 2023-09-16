Share
Feisty Giuliani Wants to Be House Lead Counsel on Biden Impeachment - 'Let Me Question Them'

 By George C. Upper III  September 16, 2023 at 10:21am
The man who famously prosecuted the heads of the “five families” who controlled New York’s most powerful organized crime operations now wants to take on a new target — President Joe Biden.

Former New York City mayor, U.S. attorney, and presidential adviser Rudy Giuliani told Steve Bannon on his “War Room” podcast Tuesday that he was willing to question the witnesses in the House’s impeachment inquiry into allegations of Biden family corruption.

Giuliani, whose New York law license was suspended for statements he made regarding the 2020 election and whose license to practice in D.C. is in danger of permanent revocation, was answering Bannon’s question about whether he would be willing to assist the House investigation.

“Are you prepared to be an adviser to either [House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James] Comer or, it looks like Judiciary is going to handle this, so [House Judiciary Committee Chairman] Jim Jordan, would you be an adviser?” Bannon asked.

“I’m prepared to be an adviser,” Giuliani answered first, but then he went significantly further.

“I’m prepared to do the questioning, if they’ve got the guts for it,” he said.

“I mean, they’re wonderful guys,” he said, apparently referring to House Reps. Comer and Jordan, “but, I mean, this was my profession, not theirs. I know how to question a lot better than they do.”

Comer is a businessman with a degree in agriculture, while Jordan has a law degree but never sat for the bar.

“I’ll also send you some articles where I broke down a congressman on the witness stand and got him to confess, Giuliani promised Bannon. “This is what I do best. I practiced for a long time for it, but I do it best.”

“This is, without exaggeration, this is a 40 or 50 witness case,” he said. “This case could be proved without witnesses, just with the hard drive and electronics. You could do it with videos, you could do it with texts, you could do it with emails.

“It’s a multimedia case that could be won by a moderately talented prosecutor,” he said.

You can watch Giuliani’s comments here.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday announced the formal opening of an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

In a social media post published to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, McCarthy wrote that House investigators have found a “culture of corruption” surrounding Biden and his family over son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy wrote. “Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct — a culture of corruption.”

The move had been widely expected to occur Thursday. On Tuesday, Punchbowl News, a Washington-based online news site, reported that McCarthy planned to tell Republican House members during a closed-door meeting Thursday that a formal impeachment inquiry is the “logical next step” of existing committee-level investigations into the president and his son, Hunter Biden.

The report said McCarthy, who is under pressure from GOP conservatives, was expected to tell Republican members that enough information has been found to create a formal process that would then have the power to subpoena bank records of Biden family members and secure other documents.

McCarthy said Monday that new revelations are popping up constantly, referencing the president’s use of fake names in emails to his son  while he was vice president, according to NBC.

“It only raises more and more questions, and we’re gonna have to find the answers,” McCarthy said. “And this is all information that just has been coming forward that we’ve been able to find out. But the other information is we find that the Biden family delays everything. It benefits them to delay the information.

“The American public deserves to know,” he said.

