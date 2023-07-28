Fellow Country Star and Jason Aldean Pal Says 'Try That in a Small Town' Is Just 'Bad Songwriting'

Yet another country singer decided to weigh in on Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.”

In July 20 posts on Twitter, now rebranded as X, Blanco Brown said he’s not a fan of the song because he thinks it’s “just bad song writing,” according to People.

“Aldeans Stream Are Gonna Go Through The Roof… I hate the words to that song but I don’t believe he’s a racist,” Brown added, saying Aldean was “one of the first to check on me in my time of need.”

Brown, who is signed to the same record label — BBR Music Group — as Aldean, deleted the comments and added a follow-up tweet that seemed to indicate he was trying to make both critics and supporters of the song happy.

“I remove statements here and there cause text don’t have tone but to be clear,” he began.

“I don’t feel like Aldean is a racist, I believe the timing and visual don’t align with positivity so they’ll always be backlash! Let’s ask the songwriters for clarity,” Brown said.

I remove statements here and there cause text don’t have tone but to be clear… I don’t feel like Aldean is a racist,I believe the timing and visual don’t align with positivity so they’ll always be backlash! Let’s ask the songwriters for clarity…💎 — BlancoTheEar (@blancobrown) July 21, 2023



The song was written by Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Allison.

The music video for the song — which features images of urban rioters with a warning, as the title suggests, not to try that in a small town — was thrust into controversy after critics accused it of being “racist” and “pro-lynching.” Those complaints led Country Music Television to pull the video from its lineup.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Aldean has vehemently denied the allegations since they started to stir up in mid-July.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” he said in a statement July 18.

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” Aldean said. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023



The country star has received overwhelming support from fans, as the song shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.

Fellow country artists have also rallied behind Aldean.

Lee Greenwood, Jake Owen, Cody Johnson and Brantley Gilbert are just a few of the stars who came to his defense.

