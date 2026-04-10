Fellow Democrats Are Now Calling Out Eric Swalwell Over 'Very Troubling' Accusations

It’s not exactly unheard of for politicians of opposite, competing parties to call each other out, particularly in the modern political climate.

But for politicians of your own party to begin raising questions about you and your gubernatorial candidacy in a very public forum? Something had to have seriously gone wrong — or it’s primary season.

Both are the case for California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, one of many high-profile names vying for the position that will be vacated when incumbent California Gov. Gavin Newsom terms out.

Swalwell has been besieged by social media rumors claiming that a group of women were planning on coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct involving staffers, per CNN.

Interestingly enough, these salacious allegations appear to have stemmed from a liberal activist, Cheyenne Hunt.

I have been working with a number of women who are in the process of coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment and even alleged abuse at the hands of Eric Swalwell. Here’s why we’re talking about it before mainstream media: 🧵 — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

“I have been working with a number of women who are in the process of coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment and even alleged abuse at the hands of Eric Swalwell,” Hunt posted to X on Monday.

In a series of follow-up posts, Hunt made a number of allegations, including that the first victim was “a close friend,” and that she wanted women “to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward.”

Hunt also dressed down Swalwell’s character, accusing the progressive lawmaker of “manipulation and abuse of power,” and of targeting “employees, interns, and fans” by acting “as a mentor just to exploit that power.”

The Swalwell campaign fired back against these allegations in a biting statement to CNN — and seemed to suggest that this was the work of pro-Donald Trump conservatives.

“This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” Micah Beasley, the campaign communications director for Swalwell, remarked.

Beasley also specifically denied the claim that one of these women had been silenced via a non-disclosure agreement.

Despite the strong denials — and likely due in no small part to the looming California primary — some of Swalwell’s fellow Democrats seem to be buying it.

That includes fellow gubernatorial candidate and liberal lawmaker Katie Porter.

“With regard to Congressman Swalwell, I have seen allegations coming from women staffers. They are very, very troubling allegations,” Porter said during a television appearance, according to CBS News. “It is those women’s stories to tell when they are ready, and I hope that they feel safe and supported if they choose to do so.”

Former Los Angeles Mayor (and another gubernatorial candidate) Antonio Villaraigosa also ripped Swalwell, and condemned the representative’s work of late:

If you want to be Governor, you can’t hide when the questions get tough. But this is an ongoing pattern for Eric Swalwell. He skipped today’s forum to avoid questions from reporters for the same reason he skipped 68% of his votes in Congress since announcing his run for Governor. — Antonio Villaraigosa (@AVillaraigosa) April 9, 2026

“I’m very disappointed in Eric Swalwell,” Villaraigosa posted on Thursday. “As more and more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations, Swalwell skipped town to avoid facing tough questions about these allegations.”

“If you want to be Governor, you can’t hide when the questions get tough,” Villaraigosa said in a follow-up post. “But this is an ongoing pattern for Eric Swalwell. He skipped today’s forum to avoid questions from reporters for the same reason he skipped 68% of his votes in Congress since announcing his run for Governor.”

California operates a unique primary system where only the top two finishers advance to the general election — regardless of party affiliation, as noted by CNN.

The outlet further reported that the crowded Democratic field (there are just two Republican candidates, with one having been endorsed by Trump already) has some in the party fearing “a doomsday scenario in which none of the party’s candidates finish in the top two in the primary.”

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