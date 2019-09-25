Fellow Lawmaker Now Questioning If Pelosi Is Fit To Lead the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called into question Nancy Pelosi’s ability to remain as speaker of the House in light of her push to impeach President Donald Trump without evidence of wrongdoing.

Pelosi announced Tuesday the House of Representatives was moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry based on an allegation that Trump delayed military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I just watched the speaker yesterday demean the office of the speakership,” McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. “I understand members when they want to be political, but the power of the speaker is a much different place to be.”

“I listened to the speaker claim that the president violated the law, based on nothing that she had read, based upon a whistleblower that wasn’t even listening to a conversation, with an [inspector general] saying that the whistleblower has political bias,” said the Republican congressman, who, like Pelosi, represents California.

.@GOPLeader: “I just watched the Speaker yesterday demean the office of the speakership.” pic.twitter.com/eoQRAncemN — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2019

McCarthy further expressed concern that Pelosi might have unalterably changed how Congress relates to the executive branch.

“What I’m concerned [about] now is the speaker of the House changed the course of that office for the history of this country,” he said. “That a body that brings legislation, a body that represents the rule of law would change the course of what it actually means.”

“This questions her ability to even be Speaker in my eyes,” McCarthy argued.

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Owes an Apology to This Nation, and I Think It’s Even Question Whether She Should Stay in Her Job pic.twitter.com/y0UYcEfdTO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 25, 2019

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana also criticized the Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry without waiting for the facts.

“It’s now clear: there was no quid pro quo. @realDonaldTrump didn’t break any laws,” Scalise tweeted.

“But this has never been about facts or laws for Dems & the media — they just want to undo the 2016 election.”

Dems launched an impeachment inquiry based on a rumor instead of waiting for the facts. It’s now clear: there was no quid pro quo. @realDonaldTrump didn’t break any laws. But this has never been about facts or laws for Dems & the media—they just want to undo the 2016 election. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 25, 2019

GOP Rep. Peter King of New York, who has not been a particular fan of the president, tweeted there is “nothing remotely impeachable in a transcript.”

“Pursuing impeachment is indefensible,” he said.

Nothing remotely impeachable in transcript. Ukrainian President brought up Giuliani before @POTUS Trump mentioned Biden. No quid pro quo. Pursuing impeachment is indefensible. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) September 25, 2019

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina echoed many of McCarthy’s sentiments.

“Nancy Pelosi should be embarrassed,” he tweeted. “The transcript debunks the Democrats’ false claims against President @realDonaldTrump and demonstrates that their call to impeach him is a total farce.”

Nancy Pelosi should be embarrassed. The transcript debunks the Democrats’ false claims against President @realDonaldTrump and demonstrates that their call to impeach him is a total farce. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) September 25, 2019

Pelosi stood by her impeachment inquiry decision following the release of the phone call transcript.

“The President has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad,” she said in a statement.

“It is not part of his job to use taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign.”

